Susan DeShazo Martin
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
Martin, Susan DeShazo

May 19, 1936 - December 11, 2021

Beloved Aunt, Susan DeShazo Martin, (Sue) 85, passed peacefully in her sleep of natural causes at Camden Nursing Home in Greensboro, where she was a resident for the past five years. Susan is preceded in death by her mother and father, Minnie Lee Price DeShazo and Thomas Dalton DeShazo, and by her three sisters: Gail DeShazo Shelton, Brenda Joy DeShazo, and Peggy Jean DeShazo. Sue is also survived by her niece Olivia S. Kelly, great-nephew John Joseph Kelly, and great-niece Gail Kelly Thurman. Sue is additionally survived by her nephew Glenn (Greg) Swofford.Sue retired from PBM Graphics after a 25+ year career in the printing industry. She enjoyed movies, travel (especially to Florida), and was an avid bridge player, engaging in tournament play in and around the Triad. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations in remembrance may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, Memphis, TN, or online at: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) Let us remember her Together in Spirit!

Triad Cremation & Funeral Service

2110 Servomation Road
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.
We were high school friends. Have not seen her in years. Hope all was well with her.
Carole S Hollis
School
December 30, 2021
I worked with Sue for many years. She was a bright spot in my life and a wonderful friend. My prayers are with her family.
Terri Meadows
December 27, 2021
