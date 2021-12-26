Martin, Susan DeShazo
May 19, 1936 - December 11, 2021
Beloved Aunt, Susan DeShazo Martin, (Sue) 85, passed peacefully in her sleep of natural causes at Camden Nursing Home in Greensboro, where she was a resident for the past five years. Susan is preceded in death by her mother and father, Minnie Lee Price DeShazo and Thomas Dalton DeShazo, and by her three sisters: Gail DeShazo Shelton, Brenda Joy DeShazo, and Peggy Jean DeShazo. Sue is also survived by her niece Olivia S. Kelly, great-nephew John Joseph Kelly, and great-niece Gail Kelly Thurman. Sue is additionally survived by her nephew Glenn (Greg) Swofford.Sue retired from PBM Graphics after a 25+ year career in the printing industry. She enjoyed movies, travel (especially to Florida), and was an avid bridge player, engaging in tournament play in and around the Triad. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations in remembrance may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital, Memphis, TN, or online at: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
) Let us remember her Together in Spirit!
Triad Cremation & Funeral Service
2110 Servomation Road
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 26, 2021.