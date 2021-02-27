Menu
Susan Shipman
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
Shipman, Susan

July 26, 1949 - February 22, 2021

Mrs. Brenda Susan Long Shipman, 71, of Greensboro, NC, departed from this earth on February 22, 2021 at First Health Hospice House in Pinehurst, NC.

Born July 26, 1949 in Greensboro to the late Sara and Raymond Long, Mrs. Shipman was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church for several years. She graduated from Page High School in 1967. She worked as a teaching assistant for Guilford County Schools for 30 years. She was well loved by both her students and staff.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Harry George Shipman, and son Harry George Shipman II.

Those left to treasure her memory are daughters: Sindy Shipman of Pinehurst, Laura Shipman Rogers and husband Rick of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren: Amy Rogers and Michael Rogers of Charlotte and Adam Shipman of Weddington; great-grandchildren: Kevin Boney of Dallas, NC and Carrie Boney of Belmont, NC.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greensboro.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to either of the following organizations: Susan Tysinger, Page HS Alumni and Friends, P.O. Box 39616, Greensboro, NC 27438; Town of Kure Beach, Attn: Arlan-Finance Officer, 117 Settlers Lane, Kure Beach, NC 28449.

Online condolences may be offered at www.PinesFunerals.com.

Powell Funeral Home is serving the Shipman family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church
Greensboro, NC
I was born the same year as Susan, a little earlier than she. We knew each other at Proximity School and Page High. We were in the band and that and our other musician friends became the reason for our bond. Anne Shipwash for some reason took me and Susan and others of us under her wing and encouraged our music efforts. We were devoted to her and that devotion was another bond Susan and I shared. I remember Susan as a happy person. I wonder if she was. She had a big personality, seemed always glad to see her friends, found much to laugh and joke about, was often at the Friday night dances and other parties we gathered for. Seemingly always pleasant, positive, charming in her own way, full of life, present. She and I shared many mutual friends, and to those to whom she was close she seemed particularly caring and loyal. I left Page after only one year and my path took me away from those people I had spent my early and middle teenage years with, but those were good years and I will be eternally grateful for the part Susan and her friends played in making them so, and for the attention she gave me and allowed me to show her. Though all of us way back then were finding our ways into adult life, and had each of our struggles doing so, there was plenty of innocence and fun and delight in shared life and friendship and endeavor. I deeply regret our lives diverged after those years and that I didn't know Susan well the rest of her life, though we occasionally crossed paths. Later in life she told me something of the life she had with Harry and I am grateful that they seemed to have had a full and happy life together. I trust that Susan now enjoys a higher plain of existence, but I hope that she is able to look on us left behind by her departure and see that our fondest memories of her keep her mysteriously alive to us back here on earth. Thank you Susan, for being the substance of those memories.
Steve Squires
School
February 21, 2022
So sorry for your loss. I have fond memories of Susan and I playing our bass clarinets together at Page High. I was a year a head of her but had a great time together usually talking while we were suppose to be paying attention!!! I´m sure she will be missed!
Vickie VonCannon Wooten
March 4, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time Susan worked with me for several years She was a dedicated hard worker
Louise Foddrell
March 2, 2021
Please accept my sincere and heartfelt sympathy.
Nancy Poulos
March 1, 2021
I am so terribly sorry to hear about Susan. Susan was such a sweet soul, much like her Aunt Mary Helen who was my stepmother. We played together as children and were band classmates at Page. Your Father was a great teacher. I'm glad they found each other and had many happy years together. They made the world a sweeter place.
Shelia A Ingram
March 1, 2021
By all accounts a wonderful life. I remember her with great fondness and mourn her passing.
Steve
February 28, 2021
God bless
Larry Wells
February 27, 2021
