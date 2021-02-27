I was born the same year as Susan, a little earlier than she. We knew each other at Proximity School and Page High. We were in the band and that and our other musician friends became the reason for our bond. Anne Shipwash for some reason took me and Susan and others of us under her wing and encouraged our music efforts. We were devoted to her and that devotion was another bond Susan and I shared. I remember Susan as a happy person. I wonder if she was. She had a big personality, seemed always glad to see her friends, found much to laugh and joke about, was often at the Friday night dances and other parties we gathered for. Seemingly always pleasant, positive, charming in her own way, full of life, present. She and I shared many mutual friends, and to those to whom she was close she seemed particularly caring and loyal. I left Page after only one year and my path took me away from those people I had spent my early and middle teenage years with, but those were good years and I will be eternally grateful for the part Susan and her friends played in making them so, and for the attention she gave me and allowed me to show her. Though all of us way back then were finding our ways into adult life, and had each of our struggles doing so, there was plenty of innocence and fun and delight in shared life and friendship and endeavor. I deeply regret our lives diverged after those years and that I didn't know Susan well the rest of her life, though we occasionally crossed paths. Later in life she told me something of the life she had with Harry and I am grateful that they seemed to have had a full and happy life together. I trust that Susan now enjoys a higher plain of existence, but I hope that she is able to look on us left behind by her departure and see that our fondest memories of her keep her mysteriously alive to us back here on earth. Thank you Susan, for being the substance of those memories.

Steve Squires School February 21, 2022