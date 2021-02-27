Shipman, Susan
July 26, 1949 - February 22, 2021
Mrs. Brenda Susan Long Shipman, 71, of Greensboro, NC, departed from this earth on February 22, 2021 at First Health Hospice House in Pinehurst, NC.
Born July 26, 1949 in Greensboro to the late Sara and Raymond Long, Mrs. Shipman was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church for several years. She graduated from Page High School in 1967. She worked as a teaching assistant for Guilford County Schools for 30 years. She was well loved by both her students and staff.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Harry George Shipman, and son Harry George Shipman II.
Those left to treasure her memory are daughters: Sindy Shipman of Pinehurst, Laura Shipman Rogers and husband Rick of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren: Amy Rogers and Michael Rogers of Charlotte and Adam Shipman of Weddington; great-grandchildren: Kevin Boney of Dallas, NC and Carrie Boney of Belmont, NC.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Greensboro.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to either of the following organizations: Susan Tysinger, Page HS Alumni and Friends, P.O. Box 39616, Greensboro, NC 27438; Town of Kure Beach, Attn: Arlan-Finance Officer, 117 Settlers Lane, Kure Beach, NC 28449.
Powell Funeral Home is serving the Shipman family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2021.