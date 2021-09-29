Wall, Susan Snow
September 5, 1949 - September 25, 2021
Susan Snow Wall, 72, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Granville Medical Center in Oxford, NC.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 W. Gate City Blvd., in Greensboro. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 until 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.
Born September 5, 1949 in Statesville, NC to the late James Thomas Snow and Mildred Lucreta Roscoe Snow, Susan was of the Methodist faith. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her. Susan most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Harvey C. Wall, Jr., and a daughter, Heather Elaine Wall Medley Broadwell.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Dawn W. Hicks (Mike Ayscue) of Henderson, NC; son, Clinton Thomas Wall of Greensboro; brother, Jerald Thomas Snow (Pat) of Statesville, NC; 6 grandchildren and other extended family and friends.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 29, 2021.