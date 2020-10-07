Foust, Susan Wallace



August 15, 1949 - September 14, 2020



On Monday, September 14, 2020, Susan Wallace Foust, devoted mother of five children, passed away at age 71 in her home in Greensboro after a battle with cancer. She is survived by her loving children: her daughter Emily Foust, son-in-law Jan Ruzicka, and her granddaughter Clair; her daughter Virginia Foust Smith, son-in-law Nathan Smith and their three boys, Ty, Dylan and Harrison; her daughter Mary L. Foust; her son Devin Wallace Foust; her son Taylor Wallace Foust. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Mudge Wallace, father John Wallace and her former husband of nearly 40 years, Demi L. Foust.



Susan was born in Rochester, New York in 1949. She graduated from East High School in Rochester and attended UNC Greensboro, studying botany. She was an avid and naturally talented gardener, fiercely loyal mother, homemaker, dance teacher, champion of underdogs and a skilled craftswoman. Susan was determined, focused, curious, and dedicated to her family. Her home was a place for family to gather and celebrate. Her yard was a lushly planted, meticulously maintained and relaxing oasis. She had an ability to envision a space and fill it with lovely, yet practical, furnishings, whether that be indoors or out. She was extremely hardworking and industrious. She could handle a shovel and mattock, sculpt replacement crown molding out of plaster and hang sheetrock. She made an excellent cheesecake and the fluffiest chocolate chip cookies. She was an experienced sailor and skier and a graceful dancer. She never met a stranger. Susan was generous. She always voted and enjoyed talking about politics because she very much cared about the well-being of others in her community, nation and world.



A celebration of her life will take place after the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name either to Hospice of the Piedmont or to the Biden campaign.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 7, 2020.