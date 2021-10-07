Sponsored by Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel.
5 Entries
Every day I think of something I want to tell Susan or something I want to ask her. I loved our conversations, our shopping trips to antique shops, art shops, and furniture stores. She did not mind getting dirty to get the job done. She helped me plant spring flowers one year when I was on crutches. She was "spot on" in her designs and renderings and very organized. I laughed more with her than any one as her laugh was infectious. She will be missed in the design world but also as a friend who made everything better. RIP Susan - I know you are rearranging and adding color in a better place.
Deepest sympathies to her family and closest friends.
Angela Kenan
October 12, 2021
John, I am so sorry to learn of the death of Susan. She certainly seems to have been a great companion and person. Prayers that God will grant to you the peace that passes all understanding.
Wanda Davis Croom
October 6, 2021
I was saddened and shocked when I heard the news about Susan. I met Susan when I needed a designer to design my store. I got her name from a close friend of hers and mine and from the get go we became great friends and close business associates. She designed our store at Friendly and a kiosk at Four Seasons mall called Brows & Henna Salon. Since we loved her attitude and design we used her to design the kiosk at Valley Hills mall in Hickory. She is always prompt & professional and we enjoyed our conversations on our trip to Hickory when she had to come with us to figure out the design. We will definitely miss her personally and professionally as well since she will not be there for the next store. Wishing her soul be part of the supreme!!! - Rahm, Jassi & Rajni
RAM SETHURAMAN
October 6, 2021
I met Susan (my sister´s name as well) many times (with her dogs, Ollie and Lizzie) while walking or strollering with our Grandson. She always stopped, letting my grandson pet the dogs, and offering a positive light to our conversations, engaging our toddler and her dogs.
I will miss her on the path thru the park, and pray for her family and friends for their loss.
Although I did not know Susan well at all, her light shine brightly through her smile and positive conversation, reminding me of my sister.
Tom Smith- Hamilton Lakes
Other
October 2, 2021
I was shocked to hear this. Susan you were such a positive light in my life. Thank you for making my home so special. But the best part of all that remodeling was meeting you. I'll keep your family and friends in my thoughts and prayers.