Susan M. Wilson
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - Guilford Chapel
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC
Wilson, Susan M.

April 5, 1960 - September 23, 2021

Susan Wilson, resident of Greensboro, NC, passed away September 23, 2021 at the age of 61.

Susan was born and raised in Ames, Iowa. She completed her bachelor's degree at the University of Iowa where she received a BFA degree in design (1982) and later became the owner and creator of Sublimelime, Inc. She was endlessly creative in everything she pursued whether designing a logo, creating a new living space or baking a cake. In her own words, "Each design challenge is pursued with sensitivity and spunk turning ordinary spaces into extraordinary environments."

Susan could be found mornings, walking with her two golden retrievers, Ollie and Izzie, along the trails of Hamilton Lakes Park. She would secretly fill the "Treasure Tree" with little toys for children to find later in the day. Whether she was walking briskly alone or with a friend, Susan always stopped to greet her park friends who came to know and love her for her kindness and generous spirit.

She was a loyal friend to many in Greensboro, where she was admired for her energy, endless creativity, cheerful disposition, and love of dogs. Many have been the beneficiary of her kindness (soup when you were sick, flowers for a special occasion, cakes for birthdays and candy any time!) Her engaging smile and sense of fun will be greatly missed.

Susan was pre-deceased by her parents, Gregor A. Junk and Mary T. Junk. She is survived by two brothers, David and Mark Junk; her niece, Mary Junk; as well as several aunts and uncles. In addition, she leaves behind her loving companion, John Futrell, and a lovely community of "soul sisters."

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Hamilton Lakes and Parks, Inc. Association (P.O. Box 10123, Greensboro, NC 27404) or the Golden Retriever Rescue Association (336) 288-9944.

There will be a short service and reception for friends and neighbors who would like to attend October 9, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service, 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410.

Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Forbis and Dick Funeral Service
5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Every day I think of something I want to tell Susan or something I want to ask her. I loved our conversations, our shopping trips to antique shops, art shops, and furniture stores. She did not mind getting dirty to get the job done. She helped me plant spring flowers one year when I was on crutches. She was "spot on" in her designs and renderings and very organized. I laughed more with her than any one as her laugh was infectious. She will be missed in the design world but also as a friend who made everything better. RIP Susan - I know you are rearranging and adding color in a better place. Deepest sympathies to her family and closest friends.
Angela Kenan
October 12, 2021
John, I am so sorry to learn of the death of Susan. She certainly seems to have been a great companion and person. Prayers that God will grant to you the peace that passes all understanding.
Wanda Davis Croom
October 6, 2021
I was saddened and shocked when I heard the news about Susan. I met Susan when I needed a designer to design my store. I got her name from a close friend of hers and mine and from the get go we became great friends and close business associates. She designed our store at Friendly and a kiosk at Four Seasons mall called Brows & Henna Salon. Since we loved her attitude and design we used her to design the kiosk at Valley Hills mall in Hickory. She is always prompt & professional and we enjoyed our conversations on our trip to Hickory when she had to come with us to figure out the design. We will definitely miss her personally and professionally as well since she will not be there for the next store. Wishing her soul be part of the supreme!!! - Rahm, Jassi & Rajni
RAM SETHURAMAN
October 6, 2021
I met Susan (my sister´s name as well) many times (with her dogs, Ollie and Lizzie) while walking or strollering with our Grandson. She always stopped, letting my grandson pet the dogs, and offering a positive light to our conversations, engaging our toddler and her dogs. I will miss her on the path thru the park, and pray for her family and friends for their loss. Although I did not know Susan well at all, her light shine brightly through her smile and positive conversation, reminding me of my sister.
Tom Smith- Hamilton Lakes
Other
October 2, 2021
I was shocked to hear this. Susan you were such a positive light in my life. Thank you for making my home so special. But the best part of all that remodeling was meeting you. I'll keep your family and friends in my thoughts and prayers.
Janet Kershaw
Work
September 29, 2021
