I was saddened and shocked when I heard the news about Susan. I met Susan when I needed a designer to design my store. I got her name from a close friend of hers and mine and from the get go we became great friends and close business associates. She designed our store at Friendly and a kiosk at Four Seasons mall called Brows & Henna Salon. Since we loved her attitude and design we used her to design the kiosk at Valley Hills mall in Hickory. She is always prompt & professional and we enjoyed our conversations on our trip to Hickory when she had to come with us to figure out the design. We will definitely miss her personally and professionally as well since she will not be there for the next store. Wishing her soul be part of the supreme!!! - Rahm, Jassi & Rajni

RAM SETHURAMAN October 6, 2021