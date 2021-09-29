Wilson, Susan M.
April 5, 1960 - September 23, 2021
Susan Wilson, resident of Greensboro, NC, passed away September 23, 2021 at the age of 61.
Susan was born and raised in Ames, Iowa. She completed her bachelor's degree at the University of Iowa where she received a BFA degree in design (1982) and later became the owner and creator of Sublimelime, Inc. She was endlessly creative in everything she pursued whether designing a logo, creating a new living space or baking a cake. In her own words, "Each design challenge is pursued with sensitivity and spunk turning ordinary spaces into extraordinary environments."
Susan could be found mornings, walking with her two golden retrievers, Ollie and Izzie, along the trails of Hamilton Lakes Park. She would secretly fill the "Treasure Tree" with little toys for children to find later in the day. Whether she was walking briskly alone or with a friend, Susan always stopped to greet her park friends who came to know and love her for her kindness and generous spirit.
She was a loyal friend to many in Greensboro, where she was admired for her energy, endless creativity, cheerful disposition, and love of dogs. Many have been the beneficiary of her kindness (soup when you were sick, flowers for a special occasion, cakes for birthdays and candy any time!) Her engaging smile and sense of fun will be greatly missed.
Susan was pre-deceased by her parents, Gregor A. Junk and Mary T. Junk. She is survived by two brothers, David and Mark Junk; her niece, Mary Junk; as well as several aunts and uncles. In addition, she leaves behind her loving companion, John Futrell, and a lovely community of "soul sisters."
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to Hamilton Lakes and Parks, Inc. Association (P.O. Box 10123, Greensboro, NC 27404) or the Golden Retriever Rescue Association (336) 288-9944.
There will be a short service and reception for friends and neighbors who would like to attend October 9, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service, 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 29, 2021.