Jordan, Susanne



December 10, 1942 - October 23, 2021



Born in Denmark, Susanne moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in 1949 where she graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School and then University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1965. Most of her adult life was spent in Greensboro, NC, where she met George Jordan. They married in 1967, and she went on to a career in institutional advancement as well as active volunteerism with roles including PTA President, Girl Scout leader and chair of the capital campaign for Camp Keyauwee. Her later career found her completing her PhD at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, and later joining the faculty there, teaching apparel design, thus combining her loves of higher education, teaching, and tailoring. She was an avid quilter and knitter, active church member, generous hostess, and cherished time at the beach on Oak Island with her family.



She is survived by her husband of 54 years, George; children and spouses Kathie Jordan and Frank Prohaska, Peter Jordan and Molly Barnes, and Andrew Jordan and Stephanie Patridge; brother David Plum (Barbara) and sister Margrethe Ahlschwede (Bill); sister-in-law Mary Eustergerling; five grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.



Private inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Guilford College, Office of Advancement, 5800 West Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 9, 2022.