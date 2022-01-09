Born in Denmark, Susanne moved to Lincoln, Nebraska in 1949 where she graduated from Lincoln Northeast High School and then University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1965. Most of her adult life was spent in Greensboro, NC, where she met George Jordan. They married in 1967, and she went on to a career in institutional advancement as well as active volunteerism with roles including PTA President, Girl Scout leader and chair of the capital campaign for Camp Keyauwee. Her later career found her completing her PhD at the University of North Carolina Greensboro, and later joining the faculty there, teaching apparel design, thus combining her loves of higher education, teaching, and tailoring. She was an avid quilter and knitter, active church member, generous hostess, and cherished time at the beach on Oak Island with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, George; children and spouses Kathie Jordan and Frank Prohaska, Peter Jordan and Molly Barnes, and Andrew Jordan and Stephanie Patridge; brother David Plum (Barbara) and sister Margrethe Ahlschwede (Bill); sister-in-law Mary Eustergerling; five grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews.
Private inurnment will take place at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Guilford College, Office of Advancement, 5800 West Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 9, 2022.
Susanne was one of the kindest, most thoughtful person in my department at UNCG. We both worked there together and after I finished my PhD I moved to Upstate NY. Susanne kept in touch with me and celebrated my victories and gave me wonderful advice over the years about children, careers and everything else. She will be missed. The world has lost a kind soul.
Minita Sanghvi
Work
January 10, 2022
Susanne Plum Jordan, I just learned of your passing. You were such a dear friend and teacher. You always checked in on my and my little family through every job transition I have had. I loved hearing about your family updates and your husbands carvings. You encouraged me to teach and design. You meant so much to the entire CARS program. I was able to make an entire plaid runway collection from donations you brought in one year. I hadn't planned to make anything because I was too poor to afford fabric- I don't think I ever told you that part. Thank you for everything me and everything you gave us all, you were so special and I will never forget your kindness.
Rachel Miller
School
January 10, 2022
Susanne was an important influence on my daughter and her friends, including Kathie, in the Girl Scout troop that she led for many years. It was no surprise to me that Susanne's father and brothers were part of the Danish Resistance. In opposing oppression, I would want to stand with Susanne. My deep condolences to her wonderful family and my eternal thanks to her for providing a model of intrepid courage for my daughter.
Laurie White
Friend
January 9, 2022
Susanne was as fine a human being as I have had the pleasure of knowing. I attended church with her at "Presbyterian Church of the Covenant" and worked with her at UNCG. She was kind and giving.
Mark Cable
Friend
January 9, 2022
We've only known Susanne and George since their son, Peter married our daughter Molly in 2012. We knew Susanne baked cookies with our mutual grandsons, Stuart, Teddy & Ren. She taught them many things over the years. We will miss her.
Mike and Pam Barnes
January 9, 2022
I met Susanne at Presbyterian Church of the Covenant. For one who is a little shy, she was very easy for me to talk to. After services we would chat about the College, church matters, sewing, politics, etc. She was a wonderful person to know, easy and calm to talk to, and who I missed very much when she moved away. My deepest sympathy to Mr. Jordan and the family. May you all find peace and blessings in her memory.
Roxanna Simpson Wennberg
Friend
January 9, 2022
Susanne was such an integral part of the Church of the Covenant. I remember her best for her chicken salad sandwiches at funeral receptions. We have missed her. We have missed George, too, with his wry wit and wood-carving skills. The best to George and family. Ann & Charlie Finch
Ann Finch
January 9, 2022
George and Family, I am saddened to learn that Susanne has died. We lost communication after your last move and I regret that. I know she was the center of your life. Kind, creative, and an achiever, she enriched the life of all she came to know. My condolences.
Katherine Hux Catlett
Friend
January 9, 2022
I am so sorry to hear of Susanne´s passing. Susanne was a kind and gentle person, always willing to share knowledge and full of encouragement. I missed her when they moved to California but this leaves a hole in my heart.