Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Suzanne Stocks Nussbaum
Nussbaum, Suzanne Stocks

Suzanne Stocks Nussbaum passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina. Born in Greenville, North Carolina, on July 19, 1963, she was the daughter of William Lloyd Stocks and Beverly Staton Stocks. Suzanne grew up in Greensboro, graduated from Forman School in Litchfield Connecticut, attended Lees McRae College and studied graphic design at Guilford Technical Community College.

Suzanne was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. She was also a member of Greensboro Country Club, Little Gate Garden Club, Wednesday Study Club, Crusty Critics Book Club and was a faithful and enthusiastic volunteer at The Barnabas Network. She had a passion for cooking and baking and greatly enjoyed preparing meals and treats for her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time in her garden and always kept an eye on her bird friends. She had a keen eye for interior design and was very interested and knowledgeable regarding accessories and antiques.

Suzanne was a loving and attentive wife, mother, daughter and sister. She delighted in spending time with her family and had an especially close relationship with her daughters. Suzanne was kind and considerate as well as a fun loving, joyful person who was much loved by numerous friends who enjoyed her quick wit and excellent sense of humor.

Suzanne is survived by her parents, her devoted husband of 27 years, Mark Andrew Nussbaum, loving daughters Mary Frances Nussbaum and Corinne Staton Nussbaum and her beloved dog, Teddy. Other survivors include her sister, Mary Staton Ward (Bert) of Burlington, North Carolina; sisters-in-law Mary Lou MacLeod (Bill) of Jacksonville, Florida, Lorraine Lane (Van) of Asheville, North Carolina, Susan Ware (Paul) of Concord, Massachusetts, Caroline Taylor and Nelda Nussbaum of Greensboro; brothers-in-law Victor Nussbaum of Key West, Florida and James Nussbaum (Sharon) of Greensboro; aunt Lois Staton Langston (Michael) of Raleigh, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Barnabas Network, P.O. Box 2666, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405. A private memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.

Online condolences at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
My sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Suzanne Nussbaum. She was invaluable to The Barnabas Network and to everyone who knew her. You're in my thoughts and prayers as you find a new normal. May the Lord give you the comfort, strength, and peace you need now and always.
Jennifer Baker-Graham
March 22, 2021
Your Polliwogs Family
March 16, 2021
Mark, I am so so sorry to hear the news of Suzanne's passing. I loved her fun personality. I'm praying for you and the girls for comfort and peace to be with you. I miss you!
Dawn Stone
March 11, 2021
Mark, thinking of you and your family. I am so sorry.
Janet Tompkins
March 8, 2021
Mark, Lori and I send our thoughts and prayers to you and the girls during this difficult time.
Jeff Stewart
March 8, 2021
So sorry to hear such sad news. Thinking of you all and sending prayers during this awful time. God bless you.
Norfleet
March 7, 2021
Beverly and Billy, Nena told me about your loss and my heart breaks. While I didn´t know Suzanne well I did know the wonderful parents who made her the special person that she became . Sending my love and deepest sympathy to you .
Madge Stancill Gallo
March 7, 2021
Wonderful Suzanne, you will be greatly missed by all that knew you!! I have such great memories of our childhood adventures together. I will miss your beautiful smile. Loving thoughts and prayers to your family.
Susannah Thomas Bell
March 7, 2021
Mark, I am so saddened to learn of Suzanne´s passing. I want you and your family to know that you are in our thoughts and prayers. Every blessing and peace to you.
Doug Anderson
March 7, 2021
Beverly and Bill, Our hearts break for your tragic loss. The love for a daughter is indescribable and we pray for you and all your family. Suzanne gifted us with delicious cookies when we moved in as neighbors! She was a credit to you both. Molly and Jack
Molly and Jack Eisenman
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results