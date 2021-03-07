Nussbaum, Suzanne Stocks
Suzanne Stocks Nussbaum passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina. Born in Greenville, North Carolina, on July 19, 1963, she was the daughter of William Lloyd Stocks and Beverly Staton Stocks. Suzanne grew up in Greensboro, graduated from Forman School in Litchfield Connecticut, attended Lees McRae College and studied graphic design at Guilford Technical Community College.
Suzanne was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. She was also a member of Greensboro Country Club, Little Gate Garden Club, Wednesday Study Club, Crusty Critics Book Club and was a faithful and enthusiastic volunteer at The Barnabas Network. She had a passion for cooking and baking and greatly enjoyed preparing meals and treats for her family and friends. She enjoyed spending time in her garden and always kept an eye on her bird friends. She had a keen eye for interior design and was very interested and knowledgeable regarding accessories and antiques.
Suzanne was a loving and attentive wife, mother, daughter and sister. She delighted in spending time with her family and had an especially close relationship with her daughters. Suzanne was kind and considerate as well as a fun loving, joyful person who was much loved by numerous friends who enjoyed her quick wit and excellent sense of humor.
Suzanne is survived by her parents, her devoted husband of 27 years, Mark Andrew Nussbaum, loving daughters Mary Frances Nussbaum and Corinne Staton Nussbaum and her beloved dog, Teddy. Other survivors include her sister, Mary Staton Ward (Bert) of Burlington, North Carolina; sisters-in-law Mary Lou MacLeod (Bill) of Jacksonville, Florida, Lorraine Lane (Van) of Asheville, North Carolina, Susan Ware (Paul) of Concord, Massachusetts, Caroline Taylor and Nelda Nussbaum of Greensboro; brothers-in-law Victor Nussbaum of Key West, Florida and James Nussbaum (Sharon) of Greensboro; aunt Lois Staton Langston (Michael) of Raleigh, North Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to The Barnabas Network, P.O. Box 2666, Greensboro, North Carolina 27405. A private memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 7, 2021.