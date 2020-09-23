Williams, Sybil Jean



September 14, 1946 - September 20, 2020



Sybil Jean Williams, 74, of Kannapolis, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Transitional Health Services.



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Mount Bethel Christian Church in Summerfield.



Sybil was born in Rockingham County to the late John and Catherine Vaughn Williams. She was born with many challenges already stacked against her but that would not stop her love for life and how she embraced each and every day. As each new day started, she was the first one up ready to head to the tobacco field. While growing up on a farm, there were many daily duties and chores assigned. Sybil's chores were to take out the trash and check the mailbox and she did it daily with pride and excitement. In addition to growing up, she thrived on being a caregiver and helping to take care of her nephews. Sybil had an impeccable memory and could remember everyone's birthday and their exact age. She loved to celebrate Christmas with the house filled with family and children. A huge container of Cheez Balls was always a way to get a big smile out of her. Sybil loved animals and especially her dogs. Most importantly, Sybil loved life and everyone around her. She never once judged anyone and was always grateful for a visit, a friendship or a special relationship with each family member. She had a way of always making someone laugh even on the worst days.



She is survived by her sister, Kathy Martin; brother Kenny Williams and wife, Gail; nephews, Daniel Martin, Blake Martin, Michael Williams and Josh Williams. Sybil was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Buzz Martin.



The family will be receiving friends at the home of Kathy Martin on Sutton Rd. in Madison. In addition, the family would like for friends to gather after the service at Kathy's home for a time of remembrance and to celebrate the life of Sybil.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rockingham County Animal Shelter or River Rock at Odell in Concord, NC.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 23, 2020.