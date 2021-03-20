Williams, Sybil Pegram
January 2, 1949 - March 18, 2021
Mrs. Sybil Pegram Williams, 72, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Hospice of Rockingham County.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Tony Dowdy officiating. Friends are welcomed to pay their respects at Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale from 4 until 7 p.m. Saturday evening. Due to Covid concerns, the family will not be present.
A native of Stokes County, Sybil was born on January 2, 1949, the daughter of the late Rufus H. and Stella Holland Pegram. She was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church and a graduate of Northwest Guilford High School, class of '67. She and her husband, Jimmy, owned and operated J & J Electric.
Surviving are her husband James L. "Jimmy" Williams of the home; sisters-in-law Joan Pegram of Kernersville, Pat Pegram Sieg of Stokesdale; brother-in-law Donald Williams and his wife, Mary Ann of Stokesdale; nieces Cathy Riggs Plummer, Rhonda Pegram Turbyfill and family, Stella Pegram McNeil and daughter, Donna Pegram, Kelly Williams Baker and her daughter; nephews David Pegram and family, Randy Pegram and family, Shane Pegram and family, Johnny Pegram and family, Roger Riggs and his son; and Keith Pegram's family; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Pegram Riggs; brothers David Pegram, Jay Pegram, Bob Pegram, and Wiley Pegram; nieces Haley Jo Plummer and Wanda Lawson; and nephews Keith Pegram and Ricky Pegram.
Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.
Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is serving the Williams family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 20, 2021.