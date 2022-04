Williams, Sybil PegramJanuary 2, 1949 - March 18, 2021Mrs. Sybil Pegram Williams, 72, passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Hospice of Rockingham County.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Tony Dowdy officiating. Friends are welcomed to pay their respects at Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale from 4 until 7 p.m. Saturday evening. Due to Covid concerns, the family will not be present.A native of Stokes County, Sybil was born on January 2, 1949, the daughter of the late Rufus H. and Stella Holland Pegram. She was a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church and a graduate of Northwest Guilford High School, class of '67. She and her husband, Jimmy, owned and operated J & J Electric.Surviving are her husband James L. "Jimmy" Williams of the home; sisters-in-law Joan Pegram of Kernersville, Pat Pegram Sieg of Stokesdale; brother-in-law Donald Williams and his wife, Mary Ann of Stokesdale; nieces Cathy Riggs Plummer, Rhonda Pegram Turbyfill and family, Stella Pegram McNeil and daughter, Donna Pegram, Kelly Williams Baker and her daughter; nephews David Pegram and family, Randy Pegram and family, Shane Pegram and family, Johnny Pegram and family, Roger Riggs and his son; and Keith Pegram's family; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Pegram Riggs; brothers David Pegram, Jay Pegram, Bob Pegram, and Wiley Pegram; nieces Haley Jo Plummer and Wanda Lawson; and nephews Keith Pegram and Ricky Pegram.Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.Forbis & Dick – Stokesdale is serving the Williams family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.forbisanddick.com