Sylvia Valerie D'Abbracci Hoover
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
ABOUT
High Point Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Fair Funeral Home
432 Boone Road
Eden, NC
Hoover, Sylvia Valerie D'Abbracci

October 26, 1946 - December 26, 2021

Sylvia Valerie D'Abbracci Hoover, 75, of Eden, NC, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Moses Cone Health Center in Greensboro, NC.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Sylvia was born October 26, 1946, in High Point, NC, to the late Silvio V. D'Abbracci and Doris Pittman D'Abbracci. She was a member of Leaksville United Methodist Church in Eden. Sylvia graduated High Point Central High School, class of 1965, and received her cosmetology license from High Point Cosmetology in 1967. Sylvia retired from Rockingham County Schools in 2010, where she worked as a teacher's assistant for 30 years.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Kenneth Lee Hoover of the home; daughter, Kimberly D. Hoover of Cary, NC; sister, Pat Cole of Fredericksburg, VA; granddaughter, Kadence Hoover of Eden, NC; nieces, Judy Cole Lane and Cheryl Cole Martinez.

In addition to her parents, Sylvia is preceded in death by her son, Scott R. Hoover; brother, Louis D'Abbracci.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.

Fair Funeral Home

Eden
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 30, 2021.
Fair Funeral Home
Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Sylvia was always so kind to us.
Rich and Tammy Salyards
Friend
January 7, 2022
