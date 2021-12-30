Hoover, Sylvia Valerie D'Abbracci
October 26, 1946 - December 26, 2021
Sylvia Valerie D'Abbracci Hoover, 75, of Eden, NC, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Moses Cone Health Center in Greensboro, NC.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Sylvia was born October 26, 1946, in High Point, NC, to the late Silvio V. D'Abbracci and Doris Pittman D'Abbracci. She was a member of Leaksville United Methodist Church in Eden. Sylvia graduated High Point Central High School, class of 1965, and received her cosmetology license from High Point Cosmetology in 1967. Sylvia retired from Rockingham County Schools in 2010, where she worked as a teacher's assistant for 30 years.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Kenneth Lee Hoover of the home; daughter, Kimberly D. Hoover of Cary, NC; sister, Pat Cole of Fredericksburg, VA; granddaughter, Kadence Hoover of Eden, NC; nieces, Judy Cole Lane and Cheryl Cole Martinez.
In addition to her parents, Sylvia is preceded in death by her son, Scott R. Hoover; brother, Louis D'Abbracci.
