Bazemore, Takelya "TC"



August 9, 1977 - February 25, 2021



Takelya Conola (TC) Bazemore, RN, was a joyful, passionate soul. She loved to help others and made everyone smile around her. She enjoyed traveling, hiking, working out and shopping. She was an absolute joy to be around and will be deeply missed by the Bazemore family. TC is survived by her parents Floyd and Patricia, a daughter Ca'Naesha and a brother Markeith. TC leaves behind a great number of family, friends and co-workers that will forever honor and remember her legacy. "Top Cat," may you rest in paradise.



Cherry's Funeral Home



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 23, 2021.