Takelya Conola Bazemore RN
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
Bazemore, Takelya "TC"

August 9, 1977 - February 25, 2021

Takelya Conola (TC) Bazemore, RN, was a joyful, passionate soul. She loved to help others and made everyone smile around her. She enjoyed traveling, hiking, working out and shopping. She was an absolute joy to be around and will be deeply missed by the Bazemore family. TC is survived by her parents Floyd and Patricia, a daughter Ca'Naesha and a brother Markeith. TC leaves behind a great number of family, friends and co-workers that will forever honor and remember her legacy. "Top Cat," may you rest in paradise.

Cherry's Funeral Home
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I miss you my sister but I know that you are resting until the Lord has the angel to sound the trumpet. I love you and I will continue to honor your legacy.
Dr. Pierre Williams
March 17, 2022
I will truly miss your love, your warmth, and your smile. I love you my sister. I thank God for you and I will always keep you in my heart.
Bishop Dr. P.A. Williams
March 23, 2021
