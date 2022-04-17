Cole, Tameron Oxendine



Ms. Tameron Oxendine Cole of Red Springs, NC, formerly of Greensboro, NC, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at her home.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Lindley Park Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.



She is survived by her two sons, Christopher of Greensboro, NC and Frederick of Charlotte, NC; her mother, Janice Mason of Pembroke, NC; two special cousins, Wendy and Ginger; a special uncle, Hugh D. (Buddy); and a host of friends and relatives.



