Tameron Oxendine Cole
Cole, Tameron Oxendine

Ms. Tameron Oxendine Cole of Red Springs, NC, formerly of Greensboro, NC, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at her home.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Lindley Park Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service.

She is survived by her two sons, Christopher of Greensboro, NC and Frederick of Charlotte, NC; her mother, Janice Mason of Pembroke, NC; two special cousins, Wendy and Ginger; a special uncle, Hugh D. (Buddy); and a host of friends and relatives.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 17, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Lindley Park Baptist Church
NC
Apr
23
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Lindley Park Baptist Church
NC
