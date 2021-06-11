Menu
Tammy Lynne Hopkins
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
Hopkins, Tammy Lynne

June 22, 1963 - June 10, 2021

Tammy Lynne Hopkins, 57, passed away early Thursday morning, June 10, 2021, at her home.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (1 to 2 p.m.) at the funeral home and other times at the home of her parents, on Garrett Road in Stoneville.

Tammy was born June 22, 1963 in Rockingham County, NC. She was a graduate of Stoneville High School, class of 1982, and a former member of Roberts Memorial Baptist Church. Tammy worked as a mail carrier for the Winston-Salem Post Office. She enjoyed going to the beach, doing yard work and washing her Cadillac.

She is survived by her parents, Luther "Glenn" Hopkins and Rebecca Stewart Hopkins of Stoneville; her sister Sheila Hopkins of Stoneville; her furry friend, Kaylee; along with numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.

Fair Funeral Home

432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Fair Funeral Home Chapel
NC
Jun
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Fair Funeral Home Chapel
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tammy was a joy to be around, she would often come by after her route was finished and sit on porch talk for awhile. She enjoyed her home and beach retreats. She will definitely be missed by all who knew her. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Jessee and Teresa Mullins
Friend
June 12, 2021
So very sorry.
Linda Gibbs
Family
June 12, 2021
