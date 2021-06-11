Hopkins, Tammy Lynne
June 22, 1963 - June 10, 2021
Tammy Lynne Hopkins, 57, passed away early Thursday morning, June 10, 2021, at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (1 to 2 p.m.) at the funeral home and other times at the home of her parents, on Garrett Road in Stoneville.
Tammy was born June 22, 1963 in Rockingham County, NC. She was a graduate of Stoneville High School, class of 1982, and a former member of Roberts Memorial Baptist Church. Tammy worked as a mail carrier for the Winston-Salem Post Office. She enjoyed going to the beach, doing yard work and washing her Cadillac.
She is survived by her parents, Luther "Glenn" Hopkins and Rebecca Stewart Hopkins of Stoneville; her sister Sheila Hopkins of Stoneville; her furry friend, Kaylee; along with numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 11, 2021.