Hopkins, Tammy LynneJune 22, 1963 - June 10, 2021Tammy Lynne Hopkins, 57, passed away early Thursday morning, June 10, 2021, at her home.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service (1 to 2 p.m.) at the funeral home and other times at the home of her parents, on Garrett Road in Stoneville.Tammy was born June 22, 1963 in Rockingham County, NC. She was a graduate of Stoneville High School, class of 1982, and a former member of Roberts Memorial Baptist Church. Tammy worked as a mail carrier for the Winston-Salem Post Office. She enjoyed going to the beach, doing yard work and washing her Cadillac.She is survived by her parents, Luther "Glenn" Hopkins and Rebecca Stewart Hopkins of Stoneville; her sister Sheila Hopkins of Stoneville; her furry friend, Kaylee; along with numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.