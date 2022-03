Tee Rascoe



Greensboro — Tee Rascoe, 76, died Monday, September 13, 2021. Viewing today from 6 until 8 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1024 Homeland Ave. Funeral 2 p.m., Sunday September 19 at True Word of Life Ministries, 4000 N US Hwy 29. Interment in Proximity Mills Cemetery. Arrangements by Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary, Farmville, NC



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 18, 2021.