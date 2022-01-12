Oakley, TeresaOctober 26, 1954 - December 29, 2021Teresa Darlene Oakley 67, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at ARMC.Born in Alamance County to the late John Isaac and Rosa Turner Oakley, she is survived by her son, Michael Anthony Oakley of Deale, Maryland; siblings: Joyce Hammons, Judy Gerner, Gerald Oakley, Howard Oakley, and Donald "Ray" Oakley.Teresa encapsulated what it meant to be an absolutely incredible loving mother to her son, a compassionate and dedicated RN at UNC Chapel Hill, and maintained an unwavering faith in her walk with Jesus.She was encumbered by many medical and mobility issues, but despite the pain she endured, her spirit was always intact and her love exuded to all those who were near. She was so very kind, funny, playful, intelligent, and giving even beyond her means. Teresa loved life and felt most at home and close to God when near the ocean. She had a special place in her heart for Topsail Beach. She loved to sing and took voice lessons as an adult to better be able to praise.Her life chronical, remarkable perseverance, and unending tenderness has and will remain a beacon to those closest to her in how we should all go through life. She will be missed beyond compare. TERESA, YOU WILL FOREVER BE LOVED!A private memorial service was held for her family at Mt. Hope United Church of Christ in Whitsett, NC.Lowe Funeral Home2205 S Church St, Burlington, NC 27215