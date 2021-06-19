Williams, Teresa Tysinger
January 10, 1967 - June 14, 2021
MAYODAN – Teresa Gail Tysinger Willams, 54, left this earthly life on Monday, June 14, 2021.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 21, 2021 in the Colonial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Sardis Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Sunday at Colonial Funeral Home and all other times at the residence.
Teresa was born on January 10, 1967 in Rockingham County. She was a longtime, faithful and highly valued employee at McMichael Mills. Teresa had a contagious laugh and smile that will be missed greatly. Her greatest joy came from taking care of her precious kids and family. If you knew Teresa, you loved her and knew that she was a nurturer and always put others first. She enjoyed traveling to the beach and working in her yard.
Survivors include her father, Roger Tysinger (Becky Conway); mother, Nellie Farmer Nelson (Jamie Pearman); soulmate, Joel Woods; children, Nadia Joyce (Seth Chilton), Chase Williams (Haley Cox), Cole Williams and Ty Kallam; grandchildren, Kylie Farmer, Jaycee Middleton, Delaynie Middleton, Kingston Middleton, Novalynn Grace Middleton and Azilea Williams; stepson, Jake Woods; sister, Sheila Ann Tysinger (Jimmy James) and nephew, Roger Michael Harrell.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net
.
Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.
127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 19, 2021.