Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terrie Johnson
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Woodard Funeral Home Inc
3200 N Ohenry Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Johnson, Terrie

November 12, 1964 - December 11, 2020

Terrie Patrick Johnson was born on November 12, 1964 in Alamance County, North Carolina, to Spencer and Frances Patrick. As a child she was enrolled in both Alamance County Schools and Guilford County Schools systems. In addition, she attended Fruit of the Spirit Holiness Church Ministries and Mount Zion Baptist Church of Greensboro.

After high school, Terrie earned an associate's degree in business administration from Rutledge College as well as attending Dudley Cosmetology School, where she received the distinction of Outstanding Student.

On September 29, 1990, Terrie married Ronald "Mickey" Vincent Johnson, and later had 2 children, Tevin Johnson and Kayla Johnson. Terrie was a cosmetologist for over 30 years and had several hobbies, including baking, party set-up, coordinating theme parties, listening to music, watching sports, dancing, and singing. For all of her event coordination and organization, Terrie was considered a visionary.

Terrie was preceded in death by her father, Spencer Lee Patrick; mother, Frances Patrick, and her brother, Michael Patrick. She is survived by her husband, Ronald "Mickey" Vincent Johnson; children Tevin Johnson and Kayla Johnson; grandson, Braylon Johnson; siblings Della (Larry) Pinnix; David (Kathy) Patrick; Cathy Whitsett; Gloria Patrick; George (Angel) Patrick; Mary Henry; Jerry Patrick; godchildren Collin Baker-London, Morgan Haith, Keaira Price, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.

Woodard Funeral Home

3200 N. O'Henry Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27405
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woodard Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woodard Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My sincere condolences to the Patrick/Johnson Family.
Le'Nora Donnell (Lynn)
December 17, 2020
Wishing you peace and comfort during this difficult time. Please know you are in our thoughts, and in our hearts.
The Tatum family
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results