Johnson, Terrie



November 12, 1964 - December 11, 2020



Terrie Patrick Johnson was born on November 12, 1964 in Alamance County, North Carolina, to Spencer and Frances Patrick. As a child she was enrolled in both Alamance County Schools and Guilford County Schools systems. In addition, she attended Fruit of the Spirit Holiness Church Ministries and Mount Zion Baptist Church of Greensboro.



After high school, Terrie earned an associate's degree in business administration from Rutledge College as well as attending Dudley Cosmetology School, where she received the distinction of Outstanding Student.



On September 29, 1990, Terrie married Ronald "Mickey" Vincent Johnson, and later had 2 children, Tevin Johnson and Kayla Johnson. Terrie was a cosmetologist for over 30 years and had several hobbies, including baking, party set-up, coordinating theme parties, listening to music, watching sports, dancing, and singing. For all of her event coordination and organization, Terrie was considered a visionary.



Terrie was preceded in death by her father, Spencer Lee Patrick; mother, Frances Patrick, and her brother, Michael Patrick. She is survived by her husband, Ronald "Mickey" Vincent Johnson; children Tevin Johnson and Kayla Johnson; grandson, Braylon Johnson; siblings Della (Larry) Pinnix; David (Kathy) Patrick; Cathy Whitsett; Gloria Patrick; George (Angel) Patrick; Mary Henry; Jerry Patrick; godchildren Collin Baker-London, Morgan Haith, Keaira Price, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 17, 2020.