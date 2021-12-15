Terry Lee Crews
Eden — Terry Lee Crews, 60, of Eden, passed away on December 5th at the home of his stepmother, who lived in LaPlata, Maryland.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Fair Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A burial will follow at the Ridgeview Memorial Gardens with full military honors.
Terry was born February 22, 1961 in Leaksville to Jack Louis Crews and Frances Marie Joyce Crews. He served in the US Marine Corps, US Army and the Army National Guard. He enjoyed road trips with his family. Terry also loved cooking and fishing.
He is survived by his daughters, Marie Durham (Will) and Teresa Kole; stepmother, Judy Crews; brothers, Roger Crews (Beverly) and Randy Crews, Steve Crews (Nicole), Joe Crews (Lynn) and Matt Crews; sister, Suzie Shelor; grandson, Dylan Koontz.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Pamela Bray and his brother Mike Crews.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 15, 2021.