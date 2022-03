Presnell, Terry LeeJune 4, 1968 - December 15, 2020A celebration of life will be held for Terry Presnell of Reidsville, NC, born in Guilford County, NC, who passed away December 15, 2020. This celebration will mark the one year anniversary of Terry's passing.Please join us for this celebration of an exemplary human being, Terry Presnell, an angel on earth, now in heaven. The service will be held at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 3:00 PM Wednesday, December 15, 2021.Please check Wilkerson Funeral Home's website at www.wilkersonfuneral.com for more details and further information about Terry's life.