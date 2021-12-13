Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Terry Lee Presnell
1968 - 2020
BORN
1968
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC
Presnell, Terry Lee

June 4, 1968 - December 15, 2020

A celebration of life will be held for Terry Presnell of Reidsville, NC, born in Guilford County, NC, who passed away December 15, 2020. This celebration will mark the one year anniversary of Terry's passing.

Please join us for this celebration of an exemplary human being, Terry Presnell, an angel on earth, now in heaven. The service will be held at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 3:00 PM Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Please check Wilkerson Funeral Home's website at www.wilkersonfuneral.com for more details and further information about Terry's life.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.