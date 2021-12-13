Presnell, Terry Lee
June 4, 1968 - December 15, 2020
A celebration of life will be held for Terry Presnell of Reidsville, NC, born in Guilford County, NC, who passed away December 15, 2020. This celebration will mark the one year anniversary of Terry's passing.
Please join us for this celebration of an exemplary human being, Terry Presnell, an angel on earth, now in heaven. The service will be held at Wilkerson Funeral Home, 3:00 PM Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
Please check Wilkerson Funeral Home's website at www.wilkersonfuneral.com
for more details and further information about Terry's life.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2021.