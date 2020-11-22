Edwards, Terry Russell



February 26, 1961 - September 24, 2020



On Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, Terry Russell Edwards of Kernersville went to her heavenly home. Terry was born in Greensboro, NC to William (Bill) L. and Mary Case Russell. She is survived by her significant other, Steven Dress, her son, Blake Davis, granddaughter, Harley Davis, mother Mary Russell, brothers Keith, Greg (Betsy), and sister Pam Jones (Craig). Due to Covid restrictions, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 22, 2020.