Terry Dewayne Smith
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC
Smith, Terry Dewayne

August 5, 1953 - September 21, 2021

SMITH

REIDSVILLE

Terry Dewayne Smith, 68, died early Tuesday morning, September 21, 2021 at The Gibson House – Hospice of Rockingham County.

Terry was born on August 5, 1953 in Vernon, LA to the late James William and Katherine Parm Smith. He was retired from Guilford County Schools as assistant superintendent of transportation with 30 years of service and served his country proudly in the United States Army. Terry loved being outdoors and enjoyed woodworking, landscaping, fishing, and riding his tractor.

In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Deborah Gail Tucker Smith; brother, Keith Smith; and his sister, Debbie Crabtree.

Terry is survived by his 3 brothers, Paul Smith, Roger Smith (Melissa), and Matthew Martin; 4 nieces, Emily Smith, Olivia Smith, Jennifer Gamber, and Jessica Burchette; 3 nephews, Travis Smith, Michael Allen Smith and Thomas Walker; sister-in-law, Sandy Smith; and his stepfather, Garland Martin.

There will be a 3:30 p.m. funeral service held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Burroughs Chapel with Rev. Roger Smith officiating. Burial will follow at First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Burroughs Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County – The Gibson House: P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375.

Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com.

Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Smith family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:30p.m.
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway, Walnut, NC
Sep
24
Funeral service
3:30p.m.
Burroughs Chapel
Burroughs Funeral Home
