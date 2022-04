Tevin Hamlor



Greensboro — Tevin Hamlor, 26, died Monday, March 15, 2021. Funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, March 30 at 11:00 am at H. W . Fields Cathedral 1515 Willow Road, Greensboro, NC. Interment to follow at Piedmont Memorial Park, a public viewing will be on Monday, March 29 at Callands Funeral Home from 1pm-7pm.



Published by Greensboro News & Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 28, 2021.