Thelma Louise Moore Butler
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
Butler, Thelma Louise (weesie) Moore

August 20, 1935 - March 25, 2022

Thelma Louise (weesie) Moore Butler, 86, of Moneta VA, went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born August 20, 1935, in Moore County NC and moved to Greensboro NC where she retired from the North Carolina Department of Revenue after 30+ years of dedicated service. She loved living at the lake, traveling the world, playing the best game of golf, singing in the choir and spending time with family and friends. She was a long-time member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church, was also fond of visiting Boat Church and Mount Ivy Christian Church. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Carlton Butler; three children, Candida Butler Ellis (Mike), Carlton C Butler Jr (Kim), and Cynthia Butler Warner (Cress); Five Grand Children; Eleven Great Grand Children; brother, Jerry Moore (Deloris); sister, Shelbia McAnulty (Jerry).

Memorial services will be conducted 1:00 P.M. Monday at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 13586 Old Moneta Road, Moneta, VA 24121 with Pastor David Long officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in memory of Thelma Louise Butler be made to:

Kindred Hospice

5330 Peters Creek Road, Suite D1

Roanoke VA 24019

Or

Leukemia Lymphoma Society (LLS)

NE Mid Atlantic Region

PO box 22470

NY, NY 10087-2470

Arrangements by Conner Bowman Funeral Home, 62 Virginia Market Place Drive, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 (540) 334-5151
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 27, 2022.
