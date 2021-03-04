Sasser, Thelma Kiser
June 9, 1927 - March 2, 2021
Thelma Ruth Kiser Sasser, 93, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Liberty Commons. She was born on June 9, 1927 in Moore County to the late Willie Wright Kiser and Cora Lee Davis Kiser, and was married to the late J.D. "Jay" Sasser who died in 2002.
Thelma retired from Greensboro Manufacturing as a seamstress. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church; she enjoyed quilting, working in her flowers and reading her Bible. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister who will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy Sasser and wife, Kay; grandchildren, Angie Barr and husband Frank, and Kevin Sasser and wife Michelle; great-grandchildren, Shawn (Chelsea) Huffines, Ashley Sasser, Summer (Chase) Rhodes, Cale (Kaitlyn) Sasser; great-great-grandchildren, Kyler and Kallina Huffines, Addison and Smith Wood; sisters, Dorothy Taylor and Peggy Pendland; a special cousin, Lucille Wallace; and several nieces and nephews.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers, Raymond Kiser and Bill "Junior" Kiser.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. David Kiser with the burial to follow at Alamance Memorial Park. The service will be live streamed. Thelma will be available for viewing from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. The family will be at the sons' home.
Memorials may be made to Liberty Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Alamance County, 791 Boone Station Dr., Burlington, NC 27215 or to Living Free Ministries, www.livingfreeministries.net
You may watch the service and send condolences at www.lowefuneralhome.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 4, 2021.