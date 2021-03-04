Menu
Thelma Kiser Sasser
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
2205 South Church Street
Burlington, NC
Sasser, Thelma Kiser

June 9, 1927 - March 2, 2021

Thelma Ruth Kiser Sasser, 93, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Liberty Commons. She was born on June 9, 1927 in Moore County to the late Willie Wright Kiser and Cora Lee Davis Kiser, and was married to the late J.D. "Jay" Sasser who died in 2002.

Thelma retired from Greensboro Manufacturing as a seamstress. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church; she enjoyed quilting, working in her flowers and reading her Bible. She was a loving mother, grandmother and sister who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her son, Jimmy Sasser and wife, Kay; grandchildren, Angie Barr and husband Frank, and Kevin Sasser and wife Michelle; great-grandchildren, Shawn (Chelsea) Huffines, Ashley Sasser, Summer (Chase) Rhodes, Cale (Kaitlyn) Sasser; great-great-grandchildren, Kyler and Kallina Huffines, Addison and Smith Wood; sisters, Dorothy Taylor and Peggy Pendland; a special cousin, Lucille Wallace; and several nieces and nephews.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, parents and brothers, Raymond Kiser and Bill "Junior" Kiser.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. David Kiser with the burial to follow at Alamance Memorial Park. The service will be live streamed. Thelma will be available for viewing from 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. The family will be at the sons' home.

Memorials may be made to Liberty Commons Nursing & Rehabilitation Center of Alamance County, 791 Boone Station Dr., Burlington, NC 27215 or to Living Free Ministries, www.livingfreeministries.net. You may watch the service and send condolences at www.lowefuneralhome.com.

Lowe Funeral Home

2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC 27215
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Funeral service
8:00a.m. - 1:45p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory
2205 South Church Street, Burlington, NC
Mar
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home Chapel
2205 S. Church Street, Burlington, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
