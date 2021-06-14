Wells, Thelma



February 28, 1927 - June 10, 2021



Thelma Miller Wells, age 94, went to be with the Lord June 10, 2021 due to a stroke. She was born February 28, 1927 in Guilford County, North Carolina to Gurney and Doretha Miller. She was married to James "Brother" Wade in 1949 and then to James "Duke" Wells in 1980 who both preceded her in death. She also had one son, Larry with Brother Wade, who also preceded her in death in 1979.



Thelma moved to New York after she graduated from Dudley High School. She first worked for Blue Boy Dolls painting faces on the girl dolls. She loved putting on makeup after this job. Later she became a beautician. She styled hair until she retired. After retirement she moved back to Greensboro to be around family. She lived at Hall Towers. She thoroughly missed New York.



Thelma was a devout Christian. She got saved at an early age. She faithfully went to church while in New York. When she moved back to Greensboro her transportation was limited so she joined Jimmy Swaggart's Ministries. Anytime you went over to her apartment, she was listening to their ministries on the television. She knew every song that came on. Her favorite was Amazing Grace because she said it was her Grandmother Amy's favorite.



Thelma is survived by her brother and wife James "Jimmy" and Plassie Miller of Greensboro. Plassie was like a sister to her. She is also survived by a host of nephews and nieces. Special to her is her nephew Dempsey and wife Myra who both took care of her in her later years.



Please join us celebrating her life Friday June 18, 2021 at 11:30 at Perry J. Brown Funeral Home. Interment at Lakeview Memorial Park Cemetary.



Perry J. Brown Funeral Home



900 E. Market Street, Greensboro



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 14, 2021.