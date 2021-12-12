Hoffler, III, Theodore "Ted" Edward
August 15, 1956 - December 1, 2021
After 65 years of bringing music and laughter into the hearts and souls of practically everyone he'd ever met, Ted's soul departed this earth, filling the void of his absence with a legacy of generosity.
Ted was born August 15, 1956 in Rocky Mount, NC to the late Buck Hoffler and Mary Colones. After his early years in Enfield, NC, he moved to Greensboro in 1963. Ted attended Joyner, Mendenhall, and Page High School (1974). Baseball and basketball were his love from his Little League days as a left handed pitcher for Franklin Drugs to coaching youth basketball at the YMCA, 3 years as City Champs. He attended UNC - forever dyed Carolina blue - with the intention of a Business Major. Instead, he began his track in the Food Industry, first at Lox, Stock & Bagel then Fishers Grille before moving into Food Sales. He retired from US Food in time to enjoy 5 years doing what came naturally to him - music and travel.
"Music is the Healer," he often said and it was true of Ted, first as an All State Clarinetist in high school to teaching himself to play the guitar. In the 1980's, he began playing with an amazing group of musicians who named themselves The Oak Ridge Noise. In 2016, Ted joined Jim Jones, Roy Nydorf, Martin Doll and later Byron Stein to form the B-Sides and rocked it out until COVID shut life down. Ted was a long time member of the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, serving as a Trustee and co-chairing the Carolina Blues Festival. He could be found wearing his blue Santa hat for the annual "Blue Christmas" annual toy drive and fund raiser.
Ted's love of adventure and travel could push the limits and the summer of 2002 was the highlight. He and his friends waited 10 years for a permit for a private rafting trip down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. They brought along their 14' raft, christened the "Dean E. Smith." Music and adventure intersected when they chanced upon The Vancouver Symphony String Quartet playing an impromptu concert of Irish jigs in a slot canyon on the Colorado River.
Ted was among the original group in the restaurant community that hosted the Thanksgiving Community Tables. He brought his electric carving knife, "Excalibur" to carve 1500 pounds of turkey. He gave so much to the community preferring to be behind the scenes and often said, "If he could, he wanted to leave the scene a little better than he found it." On an early job application, he summed up his goal in life: "To be able to say at each day's end that I have made at least one new friend." Ted never met a stranger and if he did, he left as a friend. His laugh was contagious, his story spinning legendary, and his heart was as big as the outdoors he loved so much.
Ted is survived by his sister, Angela Hoffler Berry (Doug), his nieces Katie Berry (Josh), Madeleine Smith (Dixon), Corinne Jones (Kevin), Angela Berry (Shaun) great niece Eliza Smith and great nephews Robert Smith and Foster and Grady Jones.
There will be a concert celebrating Ted's life Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 5:00pm at Joymongers 576 North Eugene Street.
Any donations in Ted's memory may be directed to the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, 122 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 and The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 301 North Elm Street #100 Greensboro, NC 27401 marking it Thanksgiving Community Table Fund.
Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the Hoffler Family. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 12, 2021.