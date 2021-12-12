Ted is one of the kindest souls I have ever known. He was also a live wire and full of energy and "on" every waking minute. I considered him a dear friend and I adored him. I had the luck of getting to know Ted ("the Tedster") when I worked at Lox Stock and Bagel. His infectious energy and laughter and selflessness made Ted a legend. Everyone loved Ted including me. From us working together in the fabulous Lox Stock and Bagel family, and our work family volleyball games with the bring your own dog to the family starting to grow up and it became also bring the kids. Ted left the deli to help Angel start Fishers Grill and create the menu. He left there and began to work for various food companies. He was a go getter with an incredible drive. He and I crossed paths in the food industry which I went into for years, we were sometimes competitors. We never felt that. But his love for music and my love for music in the long run was our connection. Passion of music, I think was Teds big love. He was passionate about everything. The Tarheels, dirt bike riding, living life, and living it large. I considered Ted a very close friend. We checked in on each other, and he would scold me if I didn´t reply quick enough. Ted was amazing. He is a huge loss to all of us. My dear friend Ted. Rest In Peace. We love you.

Teresa Moore (Terri Gross) December 12, 2021