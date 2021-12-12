Menu
Theodore Edward "Ted" Hoffler III
Page High School
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Hoffler, III, Theodore "Ted" Edward

August 15, 1956 - December 1, 2021

After 65 years of bringing music and laughter into the hearts and souls of practically everyone he'd ever met, Ted's soul departed this earth, filling the void of his absence with a legacy of generosity.

Ted was born August 15, 1956 in Rocky Mount, NC to the late Buck Hoffler and Mary Colones. After his early years in Enfield, NC, he moved to Greensboro in 1963. Ted attended Joyner, Mendenhall, and Page High School (1974). Baseball and basketball were his love from his Little League days as a left handed pitcher for Franklin Drugs to coaching youth basketball at the YMCA, 3 years as City Champs. He attended UNC - forever dyed Carolina blue - with the intention of a Business Major. Instead, he began his track in the Food Industry, first at Lox, Stock & Bagel then Fishers Grille before moving into Food Sales. He retired from US Food in time to enjoy 5 years doing what came naturally to him - music and travel.

"Music is the Healer," he often said and it was true of Ted, first as an All State Clarinetist in high school to teaching himself to play the guitar. In the 1980's, he began playing with an amazing group of musicians who named themselves The Oak Ridge Noise. In 2016, Ted joined Jim Jones, Roy Nydorf, Martin Doll and later Byron Stein to form the B-Sides and rocked it out until COVID shut life down. Ted was a long time member of the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, serving as a Trustee and co-chairing the Carolina Blues Festival. He could be found wearing his blue Santa hat for the annual "Blue Christmas" annual toy drive and fund raiser.

Ted's love of adventure and travel could push the limits and the summer of 2002 was the highlight. He and his friends waited 10 years for a permit for a private rafting trip down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. They brought along their 14' raft, christened the "Dean E. Smith." Music and adventure intersected when they chanced upon The Vancouver Symphony String Quartet playing an impromptu concert of Irish jigs in a slot canyon on the Colorado River.

Ted was among the original group in the restaurant community that hosted the Thanksgiving Community Tables. He brought his electric carving knife, "Excalibur" to carve 1500 pounds of turkey. He gave so much to the community preferring to be behind the scenes and often said, "If he could, he wanted to leave the scene a little better than he found it." On an early job application, he summed up his goal in life: "To be able to say at each day's end that I have made at least one new friend." Ted never met a stranger and if he did, he left as a friend. His laugh was contagious, his story spinning legendary, and his heart was as big as the outdoors he loved so much.

Ted is survived by his sister, Angela Hoffler Berry (Doug), his nieces Katie Berry (Josh), Madeleine Smith (Dixon), Corinne Jones (Kevin), Angela Berry (Shaun) great niece Eliza Smith and great nephews Robert Smith and Foster and Grady Jones.

There will be a concert celebrating Ted's life Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 5:00pm at Joymongers 576 North Eugene Street.

Any donations in Ted's memory may be directed to the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society, 122 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 and The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, 301 North Elm Street #100 Greensboro, NC 27401 marking it Thanksgiving Community Table Fund.

Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm Chapel is assisting the Hoffler Family. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 12, 2021.
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
Missed you from all those years ago and hoped our paths would cross. Rest in peace u crazy nut.
Bobby Foust
School
December 12, 2021
Ted is one of the kindest souls I have ever known. He was also a live wire and full of energy and "on" every waking minute. I considered him a dear friend and I adored him. I had the luck of getting to know Ted ("the Tedster") when I worked at Lox Stock and Bagel. His infectious energy and laughter and selflessness made Ted a legend. Everyone loved Ted including me. From us working together in the fabulous Lox Stock and Bagel family, and our work family volleyball games with the bring your own dog to the family starting to grow up and it became also bring the kids. Ted left the deli to help Angel start Fishers Grill and create the menu. He left there and began to work for various food companies. He was a go getter with an incredible drive. He and I crossed paths in the food industry which I went into for years, we were sometimes competitors. We never felt that. But his love for music and my love for music in the long run was our connection. Passion of music, I think was Teds big love. He was passionate about everything. The Tarheels, dirt bike riding, living life, and living it large. I considered Ted a very close friend. We checked in on each other, and he would scold me if I didn´t reply quick enough. Ted was amazing. He is a huge loss to all of us. My dear friend Ted. Rest In Peace. We love you.
Teresa Moore (Terri Gross)
December 12, 2021
May you rest in peace my friend.
Lonnie Albright
School
December 12, 2021
Angela and all of Ted´s family: so very sorry for your loss and hoping that sweet memories of your brother will stay with all of you.
Lynne Peer
December 12, 2021
