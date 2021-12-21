Menu
Thomas Lee Allred
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Grimsley High School
FUNERAL HOME
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc.
1050 York Road
Towson, MD
Allred, Thomas Lee

May 2, 1947 - December 17, 2021

Tom Allred, age 74, of Baltimore, MD, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 17, 2021, after battling cancer.

Tom was born on May 2, 1947 in Greensboro, NC, the son of the late John Allred, Sr. and Lucile (Ferree) Allred. He graduated from Grimsley High School and the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, with degrees in psychology and geography. He met Marsha (Clapp) Allred in 1968 and they were married on New Year's Eve 1972; they would be married 49 years this December 31.

Tom had a variety of careers in his life including cost accounting, managing the Association for Retarded Citizens (ARC) in Greensboro, and, in his later years, as a medical courier. He spent many years volunteering for the LaRouche organization, including political organizing and running Ben Franklin Booksellers. He was proud to have been a part of an organization and group of people dedicated to making the world a better place.

Tom loved classical music, Renaissance art, and Shakespeare; he despised cold weather, pretty much all vegetables, and losing a game of cards (which happened rarely). He practiced the clarinet but that may have mostly been because the dogs hated it. He read voraciously and most evenings he could be found at the kitchen table with a history book or National Geographic magazine, alongside a plate of cheese and crackers and a nice glass of port or whisky. He practiced tai chi, swam several times a week during the summer, and was a gym regular for many years.

Tom was introverted but had a laugh that would turn heads at the far end of any restaurant. He saved his wittiest teasing for those he liked best. He was a curious, passionate person who always wanted to experience the breadth that the world had to offer, whether that was trying out new cuisines, hiking trails, or performances at the symphony, opera, or local playhouse.

Tom is survived by his loving wife Marsha; daughter Michelle Allred Woolard, daughter Stephanie Allred, and son Howard Allred; grandsons Jack Woolard and Thomas Woolard; granddaughter Emily Alice Woolard; brother and sister-in-law John and Terry Allred; brother and sister-in-law David and Cindy Allred; and nephews Val Allred, James Allred, and Luke Allred.

Family and friends may call at the Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Road on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. His ashes will be spread at Atlantic Beach, NC, next summer, his favorite childhood vacation spot at his favorite time of year.

Ruck-Towson Funeral Home

1050 York Road
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc.
1050 York Road, Towson, MD
Funeral services provided by:
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc.

I grew up with Tom in Greensboro. I lived in the house behind him. I loved his parents... and enjoyed playing croquet in my back yard with brothers David and John. R.I.P.
Carol Ham Frank
Friend
December 22, 2021
Doug & Ckndy; my condolences to the Families, of Thomas. Remembering Christ is the Resurrection. As King David said: " I will see him again" . may the Peace of JEHOVAH SHALOM be with you.
Robert Rooney
Family
December 22, 2021
Mike, Brenda Barger, Rob&Lisa
December 21, 2021
