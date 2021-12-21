Brady, Thomas "Jarrett"



June 6, 1972 - December 1, 2021



Thomas "Jarrett" Brady of Winston-Salem was born June 6, 1972, and passed December 1, 2021, unexpectedly, at home at the age of 49. Jarrett was born in Greensboro to Mary Parker Brady and the late Charles Thomas Brady. Jarrett attended Southeast High School and graduated from GTCC's High School Program in 1990. He earned certifications and in his early career was an electrician. Jarrett enjoyed music, video games and his cars. He is survived by his sister, Melanie Brady and nephew, Mason Keller and other close family members. Arrangements are entrusted to Triad Cremation & Funeral Service of Greensboro, NC.



Triad Cremation & Funeral Service



2110 Servomation Road



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 21, 2021.