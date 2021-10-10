Menu
Thomas Allen "Tom" Cheek
1958 - 2021
BORN
1958
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Thomas "Tom" Allen Cheek

Greensboro — Thomas "Tom" Allen Cheek, 63, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Virginia, I am so sorry for your loss. Tom was a good friend to me, I already miss him. He was a good guy. When I hear his name I smile - seeing him talking and laughing, kidding around with people. I hope your many memories will bring you comfort as you grieve. Prayers for you and his family.
Barbara Key
Work
October 11, 2021
