Fidler, Thomas



July 11, 1939 - February 7, 2022



Thomas Bryce Fidler, loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, quietly left this earthly life on February 7, 2022. Tom loved his family, his friends, and the outdoors. A lifelong canoe enthusiast, he could be found on many weekends paddling the rivers and swamps of the southern United States. He was also an avid hiker. An accomplished artist, Tom became well-known for turning logs, stumps and fallen trees into amazing statues, each with its own personality.



Tom is survived by his son, David Haas and daughter-in-law Susan; son, Roman Alexander and daughter-in-law Emily. Five grandchildren: Katlyn, Ryan, and Ashlyn Haas; Odin Lopez,and River Alexander; Two sisters, Mary Alice Griffin, and Vada Satterfield; One niece, and five nephews, and a host of wonderful friends.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 30, at a farm in Mebane, NC. Tom was a unique individual. He will be missed.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Apr. 10, 2022.