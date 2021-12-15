Godfrey, Thomas "Andy" Anderson
July 9, 1965 - December 11, 2021
Mr. Thomas "Andy" Anderson Godfrey, 56, died at his home December 11, 2021. He was born in Guilford County to the late Thomas Edwin and Lois Anderson Godfrey. Andy was an electrician by trade.
In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by two nephews, Kevin Hughey and Robert Glenn Griffin I.
He is survived by his fiancée Donna Hartsoe Lilly; three sisters Sharon G. Griffin, Kay G. Hughey, and Carol J. Simmons (Randy). He is also survived by many extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Hines Chapel Church, McLeansville with Pastor Calvin Sacra officiating.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
