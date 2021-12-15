Menu
Thomas Anderson "Andy" Godfrey
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
1118 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC
Godfrey, Thomas "Andy" Anderson

July 9, 1965 - December 11, 2021

Mr. Thomas "Andy" Anderson Godfrey, 56, died at his home December 11, 2021. He was born in Guilford County to the late Thomas Edwin and Lois Anderson Godfrey. Andy was an electrician by trade.

In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by two nephews, Kevin Hughey and Robert Glenn Griffin I.

He is survived by his fiancée Donna Hartsoe Lilly; three sisters Sharon G. Griffin, Kay G. Hughey, and Carol J. Simmons (Randy). He is also survived by many extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be conducted 3 p.m. Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Hines Chapel Church, McLeansville with Pastor Calvin Sacra officiating.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

Forbis and Dick Funeral Service

1118 N. Elm St Greensboro

Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 15 to Dec. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Hines Chapel Church
4476 Hines Chapel Rd., NC
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home - North Elm Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 23, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Andy was alway a caring friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Eddie & Arleen Dalton
Friend
December 15, 2021
