Thomas Hamme
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
Hamme, Thomas

April 7, 1931 - December 10, 2020

Thomas Hamme was preceded in death by his wife Audrey Lester Hamme, and one son, Maurice T. Hamme. He is survived by son, Thomas A. Hamme, III, daughter, Francine Hamme, four granddaughters, and two great grandchildren. He was affectionately known as "Poppy" to his family.

Tom enjoyed sports and was an avid tennis player for over 40 years. He will be missed greatly by his family and many dear friends.

A memorial service will be held virtually at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to The NC A&T Aggie Athletic Foundation. Visit www.aggieboosters.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I offer you my thoughts prayers and well wishes during this dark time in your life.
poncheeta schexnayder
January 24, 2021
I am sorry to learn of Tom's passing. He was a good friend and a fellow tennis player in my group. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Barry Lankford
January 17, 2021
Tom We will see you on the other side. Lewis
Lewis A. Brandon, III
December 27, 2020
God bless you and keep you Sir. Took me to my first NFL game, my first hockey game, and I will be forever grateful. A man amongst men. Rest well Mr. Hamme. Love you Tommy and Frankie, always!!
Philip
December 17, 2020
Hope you find peace in your new life is been a joy and a pleasure being your friend for the last 37 years Jim
Jim Pender
December 15, 2020
Will miss you my friend 37 years of pure joy, tennis, travel, and family!
Jim Pender
December 15, 2020
Harold Carter
December 13, 2020
Harold Carter
December 13, 2020
Some of the CREW
Harold Carter
December 13, 2020
Tom was very Kind, and tactful. He was a true friend to me and many.. He was the kind general at the tennis courts where we played, making sure that we all payed our money.. Was quick to say "Give me your money".. We were glad to give it to him... Tom would supply cold beverages for the group. His requirement was that you put a hot one in the cooler after you got a cold one out..... He was a FRIEND
Harold Carter
December 13, 2020
Tom Tom I love you!!! My heart is broken at the news that your gone but I am so thankful for our friendship over the years. The laughter that we had together, all the wise words of wisdom and the smiles-you will never be forgotten. To the family of Tom Hamme, may God-bless you in your time of sorrow, may God comfort you and bring you peace. Sincerely, Kathryn McFarland
KATHRYN MCFARLAND
December 13, 2020
To the family, I hope that the burden of your loss is lightened over time. I had wanted to reach Tom this year as I wanted my sons to meet a person I talked about often. I owed him a deep level of gratitude for colorfully and not so subtly challenging me to channel my energy away from blame and into personal accountability. For the time I had with him and the things I took from those experiences, I am grateful. Thank you Tom
Steven
December 13, 2020
Frankie and Tommy this is a very beautiful write up of Tom!
Larry E Hamme
December 13, 2020
Tom i will miss your smiling face and your caring heart. we have been friends for over 40 years and i will never forget you. love Ann.
delores
December 13, 2020
Sharing in your loss . Sending prayers, love and hugs. Mr. Hamme was a man of class, but very humble. He was my Buddy! He always made me feel welcomed in his home, when I´d drop by to visit. I can´t recall too many times that I didn´t see him geared up for the Tennis Court, the television on sports and the newspaper spread out! Always upbeat. Whenever, I´d ask how are you? His response was the same each time: I am well! So, grateful for time shared in the life of Mr. Hamme.
Devergia Richardson
December 13, 2020
