Hamme, Thomas
April 7, 1931 - December 10, 2020
Thomas Hamme was preceded in death by his wife Audrey Lester Hamme, and one son, Maurice T. Hamme. He is survived by son, Thomas A. Hamme, III, daughter, Francine Hamme, four granddaughters, and two great grandchildren. He was affectionately known as "Poppy" to his family.
Tom enjoyed sports and was an avid tennis player for over 40 years. He will be missed greatly by his family and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held virtually at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to The NC A&T Aggie Athletic Foundation. Visit www.aggieboosters.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2020.