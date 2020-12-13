Tom was very Kind, and tactful. He was a true friend to me and many.. He was the kind general at the tennis courts where we played, making sure that we all payed our money.. Was quick to say "Give me your money".. We were glad to give it to him... Tom would supply cold beverages for the group. His requirement was that you put a hot one in the cooler after you got a cold one out..... He was a FRIEND

