Mebane, Thomas Armstrong
August 9, 1932 - June 22, 2021
Thomas Armstrong Mebane, 88, passed away at home Tuesday, June 22, 2021. "Tommy" Mebane was born in Greensboro on August 9, 1932, to Elizabeth Armstrong Mebane and George Allen Mebane III.
He attended The Forman School in Connecticut and Christ School in Arden, NC, with his brother Allen, who predeceased him. Tommy served his country in the U.S. Navy.
After returning to Greensboro, he obtained his Building Contractor's license and founded T.A. Mebane, Inc., which became one of the most respected home builders in Greensboro and Guilford County. Tommy is a former member of the Greensboro Home Builders Association, the Rotary Club of Greensboro, and Greensboro Country Club.
Tommy loved the coastal areas of North Carolina, especially Atlantic Beach, and spent as much time as he could with his family on his 26 foot boat, the "Katy Bett", named after his two granddaughters. He helped to build a lifetime of memories for all who knew him.
After retirement, Tommy was able to enjoy fishing, hunting, playing golf, and traveling with his wife, Pam. He particularly loved inviting friends for dinner, serving his special "Mebane's Sauce" when having a "Pig Picking" and creating a delicious "dove stew" following a successful dove hunt. During Christmas, he could be counted on to deliver his famous homemade peanut brittle to customers and friends.
Tommy is survived by his wife of 17 years, Pamela H. Mebane and daughters Vickie Mebane Kindl and Molly Mebane. He is also survived by all who lovingly called him "Ta": four grandchildren, Bett Faircloth(Chad), Katie Kinney(Joe), Will Anderson(Jacklyn), and Thomas Anderson(Monica); and eight great - grandchildren, Cooper, Jaxson, Henley, Sawyer, Ryker, Charlie, Emma Grace, and Henry. He is also survived by Pam's children, Anne Almquist, and Rick and Jay Hitchcock and families.
The family wishes to thank Tracey Logan and Madeline Hardy for the excellent care given to Tommy during his recent illness.
There will be a graveside service at Green Hill Cemetery, 901 Wharton St. in Greensboro, on Tuesday, June 29 at 2:00 pm. Immediately following the service, there will be a celebration of Tommy's life at the home of his daughter Vickie Mebane Kindl at 32 Lands End Dr. in Greensboro.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
7029 Albert Pick Rd. Suite 200 Greensboro, N.C. 27409 or a charity of one's choice
.
