Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas Daniel Moore
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Moore, Thomas Daniel

October 22, 1972 - December 27, 2021

Thomas Daniel Moore passed away at his home on Monday, December 27, 2021 in Winston-Salem. Dan was born in Richmond, Virginia on October 22, 1972, to Barbara Hill and Frank Kenneth Moore. Mr. Moore graduated from Benedictine Military Academy in Richmond, VA, and received his degree from High Point University.

Dan was a 24-year officer with the Greensboro Police Department, who recently retired as a division commander at the rank of captain. The consummate student, teacher, and warrior-poet, Captain Moore embodied the essence of a servant leader. Whether writing operational briefings, teaching firearms to new recruits at the range, going through a door, or commanding a division, Dan always raised the bar, created a new standard, and has left a hole that will not be filled.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara H. Moore. Mr. Moore is survived by his wife of 24 years, Julie Hutchins Moore, and daughter, Anna Kate Moore; father, F. Kenneth Moore; brother, Robert "Bob" Stephen Moore and wife Jodi of Richmond; mother and father-in-law, Linda and Phillip Hutchins; brother-in-law, Carlton Hutchins and wife Cynthia; sister-in-law, Martha Hutchins Bizzell and husband Ricky; 8 nieces and nephews, and 4 great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106 on Saturday, January 1, at 2 p.m., visitation preceding at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, http://www.brpfoundation.org/donate.

Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 29, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
1
Visitation
12:30p.m.
Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church
3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-, NC
Jan
1
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church
3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Julie - my sister, mom and I are so sorry to hear about the passing of your husband. You and your daughter will be in our prayers. Sending much love- Becky, Lesley & Gay
Becky Pollak Voorhees
December 30, 2021
Julie and Anna Kate, I am so sorry about Dan's passing and the only consolation I have is that he is no longer suffering but preparing a place for us when we reach that status that he has reached. Remember we love you both and will always be here for you. Love in Christ!
Rachel Holcomb
Family
December 29, 2021
May God Bless your family during this difficult season!
DT Wilson
Work
December 29, 2021
I had the great honor to have met Dan during our time at Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville. We became fast friends and Racquetball competitors. His competitive spirit and his endurance led to some grueling matches. He made my time away from my family easier and we remained in contact well after we departed. I am thankful to have shared memories with Dan and I will miss our conversations. My deepest condolences to his wife and daughter and know the 143 AOC from SPI stands behind you and will always be there if you need anything.
John Mennone
December 29, 2021
Our thoughts are with you and all of your family. May it be a comfort that we feel blessed to have been part of a wonderful life and family.
Carol and Ouida Cunningham
December 29, 2021
My sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Dan. May God comfort and strengthen you during your time of bereavement.
Nancy Gillespie
Work
December 29, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Isaiah 43:2
Ryan and Brook Boone
Other
December 29, 2021
Our heartfelt prayers and love go out to Dan´s family. He was a shining example to his Officers, Community, and most of all to his Family.
Steve Goode
Work
December 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results