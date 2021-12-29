Moore, Thomas Daniel
October 22, 1972 - December 27, 2021
Thomas Daniel Moore passed away at his home on Monday, December 27, 2021 in Winston-Salem. Dan was born in Richmond, Virginia on October 22, 1972, to Barbara Hill and Frank Kenneth Moore. Mr. Moore graduated from Benedictine Military Academy in Richmond, VA, and received his degree from High Point University.
Dan was a 24-year officer with the Greensboro Police Department, who recently retired as a division commander at the rank of captain. The consummate student, teacher, and warrior-poet, Captain Moore embodied the essence of a servant leader. Whether writing operational briefings, teaching firearms to new recruits at the range, going through a door, or commanding a division, Dan always raised the bar, created a new standard, and has left a hole that will not be filled.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara H. Moore. Mr. Moore is survived by his wife of 24 years, Julie Hutchins Moore, and daughter, Anna Kate Moore; father, F. Kenneth Moore; brother, Robert "Bob" Stephen Moore and wife Jodi of Richmond; mother and father-in-law, Linda and Phillip Hutchins; brother-in-law, Carlton Hutchins and wife Cynthia; sister-in-law, Martha Hutchins Bizzell and husband Ricky; 8 nieces and nephews, and 4 great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106 on Saturday, January 1, at 2 p.m., visitation preceding at 12:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, http://www.brpfoundation.org/donate
