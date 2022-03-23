Thomas "Jack" Moore
Stoneville — Thomas Jackson "Jack" Moore, Jr., 79, of Stoneville, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
A service of remembrance with Masonic rites will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Boone & Cooke Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. before the service at the funeral home and other times at the residence.
Jack was born in Huntsville, AL on November 22, 1942, a son of Thomas Jackson Moore, Sr. and Betty Powell Moore, both deceased. He was a US Navy veteran. He was a truck driver and a member of the Dan River Masonic Lodge.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Shane Moore, and his sisters, Barbara Wills and Betty Goodrum.
Jack is survived by his significant other, Esther McCollum of Eden; his children, Kerry Bullins and husband Lane of Stoneville and Thomas Jackson Moore, III and wife Ana Maria of Ashburn, VA; his brother, John Moore and wife Marlene of Orlando, FL; and his grandchildren, Brooke, Mackenzie, Sydney, Jackson, Mariana, Lucas, Leah, Sean, Seth, Skylar, Sierra, Shelton and Slayder.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Shriner Children's Hospital or to the American Cancer Society
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 23, 2022.