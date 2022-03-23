Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Greensboro News & Record
Greensboro News & Record Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas "Jack" Moore
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory - Eden
7671 N.C. 770 West
Eden, NC
Thomas "Jack" Moore

Stoneville — Thomas Jackson "Jack" Moore, Jr., 79, of Stoneville, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

A service of remembrance with Masonic rites will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Boone & Cooke Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. before the service at the funeral home and other times at the residence.

Jack was born in Huntsville, AL on November 22, 1942, a son of Thomas Jackson Moore, Sr. and Betty Powell Moore, both deceased. He was a US Navy veteran. He was a truck driver and a member of the Dan River Masonic Lodge.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Matthew Shane Moore, and his sisters, Barbara Wills and Betty Goodrum.

Jack is survived by his significant other, Esther McCollum of Eden; his children, Kerry Bullins and husband Lane of Stoneville and Thomas Jackson Moore, III and wife Ana Maria of Ashburn, VA; his brother, John Moore and wife Marlene of Orlando, FL; and his grandchildren, Brooke, Mackenzie, Sydney, Jackson, Mariana, Lucas, Leah, Sean, Seth, Skylar, Sierra, Shelton and Slayder.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Shriner Children's Hospital or to the American Cancer Society.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory - Eden
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home & Crematory - Eden.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.