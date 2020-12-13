Morris, Thomas Parker
August 15, 1940 - December 5, 2020
Charlotte - Tom Morris, 80, passed away peacefully at his home in Charlotte on Saturday, December 5, 2020 following a brief illness.
Born August 15, 1940 in Greensboro, AL, he was a son of the late Elijah Dougal Morris and Flora Lee Morris of Birmingham. Following graduation from Woodlawn High School, Tom furthered his education in Atlanta at the Georgia Institute of Technology where he earned a degree in Physics, proved to be an exceptional gymnast, and played tuba and bass in a highly popular fraternity band.
After completing Officer Candidate School at Naval Air Station Pensacola, he served as an intelligence operator for two years in the U.S. Navy, then began a long career as a consultant and electronic components specialist, including lengthy stints at Corning Glass Works and TRW. A lifelong seeker of knowledge, he continued to take graduate courses at several colleges around the country, culminating in a Master of Business Administration degree from Syracuse University.
Tom took great pride in the musical ability of his sons, Greg and Mike, with whom he often performed brass music while living in Hendersonville, NC. Upon relocating to Greensboro, NC, he founded the Holzhackern Tyrolean Band, which went on to become a yearly fixture at numerous Oktoberfest celebrations throughout the region. He stayed very active in retirement, earning a certification to teach in North Carolina secondary schools, taking continuing education courses, and playing his beloved tuba.
Tom dearly loved his family, spending a week at the beach nearly every summer for three decades with his children, grandchildren, and cherished wife Cindy. In many ways he was larger than life, overflowing with Southern charm, culinary expertise, endless stories, and an endearing incorrigibility. Though he possessed a tenacious streak, he was a perpetual source of support, love, knowledge, and laughter. His genuine kindness and caring heart touched all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Morris; son, Mike Morris of New York, NY; three stepsons, Rovy Branon (Samantha) of Seattle, WA, Henry Branon of Winston-Salem, NC, and Wesley Branon of Greenbelt, MD; two grandchildren, Melodie Chase (Bobby), and Mandie Morris; step grandchildren, Lincoln, Paul, and Maude; brother, George Morris (Carol) of Dawsonville, GA; niece, Mary Lee Braswell (Charles) of Birmingham, AL; nephew, Larry Morris of Atlanta, GA; and former spouse, Audrey Morris of Madison, TN. He was preceded in death by their eldest son, Greg Morris.
A service to celebrate Tom's life will take place in the coming months.
Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com
.
Harry & Bryant Funeral Home
500 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 13, 2020.