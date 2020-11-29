Pratt, Thomas "Tuck"
October 5, 1950 - November 28, 2020
Thomas "Tuck" Taylor Pratt, Jr., 70, of Eden passed away on Saturday morning, November 28, 2020 at his home.
A funeral service will be held at 2 pm Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Hampton Heights Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Ridge-View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friend at the church from 1-2 pm before the service and other times at the home. The family asks that everyone wears facial coverings and observe social distancing.
Tuck was born in Rockingham County on October 5, 1950, a son of Thomas Taylor Pratt, Sr. and Anna Rutledge Robertson, both deceased. He was retired from Lorillard Tobacco Co. and a member of Hampton Heights Baptist Church. He enjoyed playing golf, hunting, fishing and especially spending time with his grandsons.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Slaughter Pratt of the home; his children, Jennifer Hankins, Beth Boothe and Clay Pratt and wife Brittany, all of Eden; his siblings, Ed Pratt and wife Joan of Hendersonville, Alan Pratt and wife Carolyn of Eden, Ann Long and husband Joel of Myrtle Beach, Doug Pratt and wife Teresa of Garner; his step brother, Edd Robertson of Reidsville; and his grandsons, Caleb Hankins, Gabriel Boothe, Hunter Boothe, Thomas Pratt and Sawyer Pratt.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Hampton Heights Baptist Church, 1323 Washington Street, Eden, NC 27288, Hospice of Rockingham County, PO Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375 or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Pratt.
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Nov. 29, 2020.