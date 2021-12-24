Price, Dr. Thomas Baker
November 15, 1938 - December 22, 2021
Dr. Thomas Baker Price, age 83, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021.
Tommy was born in Florence, SC on November 15, 1938, son of the late Clara Haynsworth Price and the late Dr. Julian Pleasants Price. In 1956, he graduated from McClenaghan High School in Florence, SC. He graduated cum laude from Davidson College in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Honors at Davidson included membership in Phi Beta Kappa and Omicron Delta Kappa. Tommy was president of Kappa Sigma fraternity and a member of the varsity soccer team. In 1964, he received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Duke University Medical School in Durham, NC.
Further medical training included a straight surgical internship at Indiana University Hospitals in Indianapolis, IN, followed by residency training at Vanderbilt University Hospitals in Nashville, TN and Medical College of Georgia Hospitals in Augusta, GA. Tommy served as a Captain in the U.S. Army, including one year of duty in Vietnam.
After completing his medical training, he joined Dr. Russell O. Lyday and Dr. John E. Lyday in the practice of general surgery in Greensboro, NC. For Tommy, medicine was a calling and a privilege. He treasured his relationships with patients and colleagues. The family would like to thank the medical teams at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates and Moses H. Cone Hospital Cardiovascular ICU for honoring Tommy with the same compassionate care that he provided to his patients.
In addition to his medical practice, Tommy was an active leader in the medical community. He was a member of the Wesley Long Community Hospital Medical Executive Committee and the Moses H. Cone Hospital Medical Board. Tommy served as President of the Medical and Dental Staff at Wesley Long Community Hospital, Chief of the Department of Surgery at Wesley Long Community Hospital (1984-1990), a member of the Board of Trustees at Wesley Long Community Hospital and later the Board of Trustees of Moses Cone Health System (1990-2002). He was a member of the American Medical Association, Southeastern Surgical Congress, Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, NC Chapter of the American College of Surgeons, American Society of General Surgeons, NC Medical Society, Greater Greensboro Society of Medicine, and NC Surgical Association, where he served as President (1993-1994).
Tommy was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Tommy and Flora were blessed with almost 60 years of marriage, three children and seven grandchildren. He was a man of few words, humble in his approach. His family and friends deeply valued his perspective and guidance. Tommy was known for his intellect, integrity and his abiding faith in God.
In 2004, Tommy retired from his general surgery practice with Central Carolina Surgery, PA. He enjoyed countless days in retirement at his beloved "farm" in the country. A passionate and creative gardener, he established a vegetable garden that grew larger each year and he cultivated over 250 blueberry bushes. Tommy also designed homemade irrigation systems and planting tools. He cherished time at his cabin with good friends, tinkering with the Price-Deaton-Pring Small Engine Repair team, drinking Mountain Dew and eating peanut butter nabs, and repurposing gently used equipment. Tommy loved a good project, particularly one in which he could involve his grandchildren. He always strived to impart his love of learning; a day with Granddaddy at the farm always meant learning or creating something new.
Survivors are his wife, Flora McNair Price, daughter Katherine Price Orrell Bunn and son-in-law Thomas Ware Bunn of Charlotte, NC, daughter Jane Price Avinger and son-in-law Robert Livingston Avinger III of Nashville, TN, son Thomas Alexander Price and daughter-in-law Heather Sansom Price of Charlotte, NC. Also surviving are seven grandchildren: Emily Elizabeth Orrell, Anna McNair Avinger, Robert Baker Avinger, Caroline Coker Avinger, Emma Margaret Price, Thomas Leighton Price and Katherine Charlotte Price. In addition, survivors include many beloved nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his brother Julian Haynsworth Price, sister-in-law Sylvia Parks Price, sister Rebecca Price Patte, brother-in-law Ret. MG Christian Patte, sister-in-law Beth McNair Robinson and son-in-law Kirk Raymond Orrell.
A Service of Remembrance will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, Greensboro, NC, where he was a long-time active member. This service may be viewed live online at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzQQNxb11YY
. Memorial gifts may be made to the Sadye Bowles Fund at First Presbyterian Church, 617 North Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401 or StepUp Greensboro, 707 North Greene Street, Greensboro, NC 27401.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com
for the Price family.
Published by Greensboro News & Record from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2021.