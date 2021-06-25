Menu
Thomas Gerald "Tommy" Pruitt
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC
Pruitt, Thomas "Tommy" Gerald

January 12, 1980 - June 24, 2021

Thomas "Tommy" Gerald Pruitt, 41, of Brown Summit, NC, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at his home.

A visitation will be held at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Saturday, June 26, 2021 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. and all other times at the home.

Tommy was a 1998 graduate of Northeast Guilford High School and attended Elon University and GTCC. He was a mechanical engineer and a licensed general contractor who enjoyed metal working, golfing, and the lake life. He was also an avid Duke Blue Devils basketball fan.

He is survived by his wife, Julie D. Wood; son, Dillon Gerald Pruitt; stepdaughters, Chandler D. Joyce, all of the home, and Amber J. Stultz of Belews Creek; father, B. Gerald Pruitt of Reidsville; mother, B. Jeanette Pruitt of Brown Summit; brother, Phillip Spencer and wife, Bronda of Greensboro, and nephews, Elijah and Lucas Spencer.

Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting the Pruitt family and condolences may be sent to www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville
Sponsored by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory - Reidsville.
Sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to the family .
Donna Tilley
Friend
June 25, 2021
