Cochran, Jr., Thomas Rosser "Tom"
August 25, 1920 - November 25, 2020
Thomas Rosser Cochran, Jr., "Tom," age 100, of Friends Homes West, died on November 25, 2020. We have lost our precious Papa and Heaven has gained a true godly man, Southern gentleman and American hero.
Tom was born in Big Stone Gap, VA, to the late Wallace Low and Thomas R. Cochran, Sr. He was also predeceased by Joan, his cherished wife of 70 years in January 2015; a sister Frances Smith and brother Douglass Cochran (Eleanor) and sister-in-law Kay Hunt Gregory Henson Youngblood. Tom was a Greensboro resident since 1937, marrying native Joan H. Hunt in 1944. From 1942-1943, as Aircraft Commander and pilot, he flew the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber over Europe on 50 combat missions and was awarded the Air Medal with nine Oak Leaf Clusters. The survival rate for bomber crews was a mere 35 percent, but he brought his entire crew through safely due to his quick thinking and skill as a pilot. Returning to the States, he was an Operations Officer, training B-29 bomber crews until the war ended, then served 22 years in the Reserves, retiring in 1967 as a Lt. Colonel. In more recent years with the renewed interest in WWII, Tom has been in demand to relate his war experiences to many groups, including students studying history. He has been recognized by numerous organizations for his service and participated in a Flight of Honor to the WWII Memorial in Washington, D.C.
As founder and president of Cochran Restaurant Equipment Company, Inc. for 35 years, he helped organize and served as first president of the NC Food Service Equipment Dealers Association. His success in business has been attributed to his honesty and embodiment of Christian values.
Tom was a member of the Greensboro Rotary Club, served as secretary and president, was a Paul Harris Fellow, Rotarian of the Year in 1977 and achieved a 68-year perfect attendance. In May of 2018, he was presented with a Lifetime Perfect Attendance Award, and the Greensboro Rotary's yearly Perfect Attendance award was named in his honor. He was a local director of Bank of North Carolina and a former member of Greensboro Country Club. Tom was a member of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church and a charter member of St. Francis Episcopal Church where he was a vestryman and treasurer. Active in the Episcopal Cursillo, he met with a Reunion Group for many years, and was a student in Bible Study Fellowship. He later attended Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and most recently was a member and former treasurer of St. John's Anglican Church. He volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, Mobile Meals and Reading Connections Literacy Program.
Tom and Joan loved the outdoors and spent time fishing the sounds and intracoastal waterway of North Carolina, with friends and family. Every weekend during the summer was spent at Philpott Lake, entertaining friends and patiently teaching countless kids (and some of their parents) to water ski. Tom relished his weekly tennis doubles match well into his seventies and was fondly known as "Teenager Cochran" by his much younger partners.
Tom is survived by four adoring daughters and their husbands: Sally C. Wilson (Charlie) of Jamestown, N.C.; Joanie C. Legette (Jim) of Greensboro; Deborah C. Proctor (Steve) and Ann C. Culley (Dave) of Atlanta. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; Scott Wilson (Kristi) and sons Graham and Reid of Raleigh, NC; Brooke Wilson of Atlanta; Glenn Legette of Germanton, NC; Wade Legette (Ann) and sons Wade and Jim of Greensboro; Louise Proctor (fiancé John Rider) of Charlotte, NC; Christine Proctor of Atlanta; Harris Culley (fiancée Amanda) of Atlanta; Sam Culley (Julia) of New York, NY; and Andy Culley of Austin, TX. He is also survived by brother-in-law Curt Youngblood and sister-in-law Cammie Hunt Bell (John) of Greensboro, and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the caring nurses and other staff of Friends Homes West and also those with AuthoraCare Collective.
A family inurnment will be held in the Columbarium of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in mid-December.
Memorial gifts may be made to St. John's Anglican Church, 6722 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 6, 2020.