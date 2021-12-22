Selby, Thomas Norwood
Thomas "Norwood" Selby was born to William E. Selby, MD and Sarah
Norwood Selby in Charlotte, NC on January 5, 1946. Norwood graduated from Myers Park High School in 1964. He graduated from the University of North Carolina and received a master's degree in English. He was an instructor at Surry Community College on Dobson, NC for 30 years in the Division of Language Arts. Early in his employment he received his PhD at the University of South Carolina. At his retirement from the College, it was said he never had a harsh word about anyone and his quick smile and lively sense of humor were admired. Dr. Selby also was the author of college textbooks on grammar and punctuation.
Norwood is survived by his son, Thomas Norwood Selby, Jr. (Rachel) and grandsons, Tommy and Nathan, all of Raeford, NC; also survived by sister, Sara Selby Ransdell and brother, Bill (Libby) Selby, both of Greensboro. He was predeceased by a very special friend, Judy Boyles.
Final services to be held on Tuesday, December 21, at Sharon Memorial Park Mausoleum in Charlotte. Condolences may be left for the family at www.McEwenFS.com
.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 22, 2021.