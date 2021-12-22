I just learned of Norwood's passing. I can't remember a time that I didn't know him. Both of our families were deeply involved in Myers Park Baptist Church at least from the time that we were very young children. Our parents were always close friends. Norwood was one of the brightest and most energetic boys that I knew! Our paths continued to cross during the 20+ years that I taught English full time at Starmount High School and a few part time years at Surry Community College. Sending my condolences to Norwood Jr, & family as well as Sara Ruth and Bill.

Becky Trapp Mays Friend February 13, 2022