Thomas Norwood Selby
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Myers Park High School
FUNERAL HOME
McEwen Funeral Services
5716 Monroe Road
Charlotte, NC
Selby, Thomas Norwood

Thomas "Norwood" Selby was born to William E. Selby, MD and Sarah

Norwood Selby in Charlotte, NC on January 5, 1946. Norwood graduated from Myers Park High School in 1964. He graduated from the University of North Carolina and received a master's degree in English. He was an instructor at Surry Community College on Dobson, NC for 30 years in the Division of Language Arts. Early in his employment he received his PhD at the University of South Carolina. At his retirement from the College, it was said he never had a harsh word about anyone and his quick smile and lively sense of humor were admired. Dr. Selby also was the author of college textbooks on grammar and punctuation.

Norwood is survived by his son, Thomas Norwood Selby, Jr. (Rachel) and grandsons, Tommy and Nathan, all of Raeford, NC; also survived by sister, Sara Selby Ransdell and brother, Bill (Libby) Selby, both of Greensboro. He was predeceased by a very special friend, Judy Boyles.

Final services to be held on Tuesday, December 21, at Sharon Memorial Park Mausoleum in Charlotte. Condolences may be left for the family at www.McEwenFS.com.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
McEwen Funeral Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I just learned of Norwood's passing. I can't remember a time that I didn't know him. Both of our families were deeply involved in Myers Park Baptist Church at least from the time that we were very young children. Our parents were always close friends. Norwood was one of the brightest and most energetic boys that I knew! Our paths continued to cross during the 20+ years that I taught English full time at Starmount High School and a few part time years at Surry Community College. Sending my condolences to Norwood Jr, & family as well as Sara Ruth and Bill.
Becky Trapp Mays
Friend
February 13, 2022
Norwood was one of the best friends I ever had. In addition to our co-authoring two educational college textbooks, we loved to talk on the phone. When we weren't working on projects or at least discussing potential projects, we were talking about everything else--politics, news, religion, and a number of other controversial subjects. I already miss him dearly! Colleague, co-author, intellect, scholar, and special man, he was truly one of a kind!
Pam Bledsoe
December 23, 2021
SO SORRY FOR YOUR GREAT LOSS. PRAYERS AN GOD BLESS
SUE P BAUGUESS AN SON BRANDON BAUGUESS OF DOBSON NC
Friend
December 23, 2021
Dr. Selby was the most amazing teacher. I remember him well and his sense of humor in the classroom made it a class you could look forward to. My sympathy and prayers for the family.
Kymberly Everidge Martin
December 21, 2021
