Smith, Thomas Melvin
Mr. Thomas Melvin Smith, 83, of North Wilkesboro, passed away Sunday, February 28, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.
Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Fairfield United Methodist Church Cemetery in High Point with Rev. Jim Sanders officiating, with military honors by Veterans of Foreign Wars Honor Guard and the United States Coast Guard Honor Guard will be in the church cemetery.
Mr. Smith was born September 25, 1937 in Durham, NC to Dr. Melvin Bowman and Julia Pinckney Gray Smith. He was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, a devoted Tar Heel fan, Carolina born and bred. Mr. Smith was an active member of Fairfield UMC having served as a finance chairman and president of the United Methodist Men. Upon moving to Wilkes County in 2002, he became a member of Elks Lodge # 1846 and served on its board of directors. He was also a member of the Watauga Gun Club in Boone.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother; William "Bill" Smith and a sister, Julia S. Banks.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Geraldine Matherly Smith of the home; three daughters, Melanie Gabriel and husband Gary of Waleska, GA; a son, Roland Smith and wife Tammy of Farmville, VA; Merri Lynne Conrad of Kernersville, Betsy Conrad Whittington and husband Stan of Millers Creek; six grandchildren, Jeffrey Smith and wife Rachel of Locust Glen, VA, Emily Cox and husband Cory of Stafford, VA, Zack Gabriel and wife Whitney of Waleska, GA, Mary Grace Gabriel of Waleska, GA, Salem Nicole Whittington of Knoxville, TN and Sarah Lynne Whittington of Chapel Hill; four great-grandchildren, Harper Cox, Liberty Gabriel, Isabella Gabriel, Jackson Gravley; a sister-in-law, Jean Smith of Southport and a brother-in-law, Larry Banks of Williamsburg, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the United Methodist Men of Fairfield United Methodist Church, 1505 Highway North Carolina 62, High Point, NC 27263 or to the First United Methodist Church of North Wilkesboro, P.O. Box 1145, North Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 2, 2021.