Taylor, Jr., Thomas Hall



August 19, 1940 - September 30, 2021



Mr. Thomas Hall Taylor, Jr., age 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday September 30, 2021 at Beacon Place in Greensboro.



Mr. Taylor will lie in state from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at George Brothers Funeral Service followed by a private service on Tuesday.



Thomas was born in Guilford County and was the owner and operator of T.H. Taylor Electric and Taylor Realty. He enjoyed playing professional music with Cut Glass for many years. He was a fan of NASCAR, Carolina Tarheel basketball, and a Carolina Panther football fan. He also served his country in the United States Navy.



He was preceded in death by his Mother Margaret Scott Pendry; father Thomas Taylor, Sr.; sons Kenneth and Greg Taylor; sister Judy Price.



Thomas is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Barbara Taylor; children Kim Doby, Debbie Hodge (Donnie), and Rick Johnson; brothers Scotty Taylor and Albert Pendry (Linda). Also surviving are his grandchildren Chris Smithey (Jo), Jeff Johnson, Stephanie Wilson, Briana Quick, Kristen Quick, and five great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Community Baptist Church, 1330 Burnett's Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406.



George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family of Mr. Taylor.



George Brothers Funeral Service



803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406



