Thomas Hall Taylor Jr.
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC
Taylor, Jr., Thomas Hall

August 19, 1940 - September 30, 2021

Mr. Thomas Hall Taylor, Jr., age 81, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday September 30, 2021 at Beacon Place in Greensboro.

Mr. Taylor will lie in state from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at George Brothers Funeral Service followed by a private service on Tuesday.

Thomas was born in Guilford County and was the owner and operator of T.H. Taylor Electric and Taylor Realty. He enjoyed playing professional music with Cut Glass for many years. He was a fan of NASCAR, Carolina Tarheel basketball, and a Carolina Panther football fan. He also served his country in the United States Navy.

He was preceded in death by his Mother Margaret Scott Pendry; father Thomas Taylor, Sr.; sons Kenneth and Greg Taylor; sister Judy Price.

Thomas is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Barbara Taylor; children Kim Doby, Debbie Hodge (Donnie), and Rick Johnson; brothers Scotty Taylor and Albert Pendry (Linda). Also surviving are his grandchildren Chris Smithey (Jo), Jeff Johnson, Stephanie Wilson, Briana Quick, Kristen Quick, and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Community Baptist Church, 1330 Burnett's Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406.

George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family of Mr. Taylor.

George Brothers Funeral Service

803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Lying in State
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC
Oct
5
Service
NC
Funeral services provided by:
George Brothers Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Had many years of playing music together in Cut Glass.To a great guitar player and friend may you Rest In Peace.May God bless your family. Wilson Brown
Wilson Brown
Friend
October 4, 2021
Miss you all! Tommy Gregg and Kenny Wayne. We´ll all meet again one day on the other side in eternity. God speed.
Harvey Price, IV
Family
October 3, 2021
