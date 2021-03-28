Ward, Thomas Neil
February 6, 1964 - March 24, 2021
Thomas Neil Ward, age 57, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his home. Tommy suffered a stroke in November 2019 and was lovingly cared for over the last year by his wife and daughter with the help of Hospice of the Carolina Foothills.
Tommy was a graduate of Eastern Guilford High School, Class of 1982. He enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing and raising his daughters. Tommy was an expert mechanical machinist, working all over the state of NC in the plastics molding business.
He is survived by his wife Tonya Lopossay Ward; daughters Kansas, Ariel, and Katlyn Ward; father Linwood Ward; mother Marian Stuart and step-father Johnny Stuart; sisters Pamela and Elizabeth Ward and their families and many relatives that he loved and enjoyed spending time with. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Roscoe and Eva Ward and Junnie and Arthur Register.
A private family service will be held Monday, March 29th in Rutherfordton.
The family will be available for fellowship on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 5120 Burlington Road, Greensboro, NC from 6 - 8pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, PO Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043. Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com
Crowe's Mortuary
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 28, 2021.