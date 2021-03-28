Menu
Thomas Neil Ward
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Crowe's Mortuary and Crematory
118 College Ave
Rutherfordton, NC
Ward, Thomas Neil

February 6, 1964 - March 24, 2021

Thomas Neil Ward, age 57, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at his home. Tommy suffered a stroke in November 2019 and was lovingly cared for over the last year by his wife and daughter with the help of Hospice of the Carolina Foothills.

Tommy was a graduate of Eastern Guilford High School, Class of 1982. He enjoyed playing the guitar, fishing and raising his daughters. Tommy was an expert mechanical machinist, working all over the state of NC in the plastics molding business.

He is survived by his wife Tonya Lopossay Ward; daughters Kansas, Ariel, and Katlyn Ward; father Linwood Ward; mother Marian Stuart and step-father Johnny Stuart; sisters Pamela and Elizabeth Ward and their families and many relatives that he loved and enjoyed spending time with. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Roscoe and Eva Ward and Junnie and Arthur Register.

A private family service will be held Monday, March 29th in Rutherfordton.

The family will be available for fellowship on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church, 5120 Burlington Road, Greensboro, NC from 6 - 8pm.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, PO Box 336, Forest City, NC 28043. Online condolences may be made at www.crowemortuary.com

Crowe's Mortuary
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church
5120 Burlington Road, Greensboro, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Crowe's Mortuary and Crematory
Sending prayers for peace and comfort during this difficult time. Randy Morris told me about Tommy´s passing and we are so saddened to hear this. Tommy was Randy and my young scholar when we taught at McLeansville Middle School. May you continue to look to God for daily strength. Patricia Casterlow
Patricia Casterlow
March 31, 2021
