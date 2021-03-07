Hammond, Tibby Dooley
Tibby Dooley Hammond passed away peacefully on March 4, 2021.
A 2 pm memorial service will be held Monday March 8, 2021 at Forbis and Dick Funeral Service, 1118 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC, 27401. Visitation with the family will be prior to the service at 12:30 until 1:45 pm.
Born and raised in Charlotte NC, Tibby was a wonderful and deeply southern, stay-at-home mother. She loved family gatherings, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas and poured herself into cooking, cleaning, and decorating, so that her family and friends had a warm, enjoyable celebration. Tibby loved people and had a great knack for making everyone feel welcome and at home.
Most important, she introduced Christ to her children when she became a Christian herself through a Bible study in Atlanta. This planted the seeds in all her girls for the Lord to work out His plan of salvation for all of them.
Tibby was preceded in death by her first husband, Clark Lewis Knotts who was killed in France during WW II. She was also preceded in death by her second husband, Thomas Eady Hammond.
She is survived by her three daughters, Carole Knotts Kirby (Marion), Barbara Hammond, Sally Hammond; her grandchildren, Mark Kirby (Christin), Kelly Kirby and her great-grandchildren, Oakley, Charlie, Coleman, and Sally Kirby.
Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com
Memorial Contributions may be made to Salem Presbyterian Church, 2383 Burch Bridge Road, Burlington, NC, 27217 or Piedmont Rescue Mission, PO Box 996, 1519 N. Mebane Street, Burlington, NC, 27216.
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Mar. 7, 2021.