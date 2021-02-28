Menu
Timothy Michael Ferguson
High Point Central High School
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC
Ferguson, Timothy Michael

Timothy Michael Ferguson, 54, a resident of Greensboro passed away at his residence on Tuesday February 23, 2021 after a period of declining health. He was born in Omaha, NE, the son of Thomas James and Mary Kathleen.

Timothy graduated from High Point Central High School and worked in the furniture industry in many capacities.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his son, Michael Thomas Ferguson.

Timothy is survived by his daughter, Anna Catherine Ferguson and her mother Achille DiSarro-Graham of Greensboro, his father of Greensboro and a brother, Patrick Ferguson (De'Nee) of Maryland.

A service to celebrate Timothy's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday March 6, 2021 at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by Deacon Jack Yarbrough.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Timothy's memory to AA, 805 Summit Ave. Greensboro, NC 27405.

Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com

Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Service
2:00p.m.
Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel
NC
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home - Sedgefield Chapel
Peace be with the family ! Tim was a kind soul when we were classmates at Bishop McGuinness
Theresa
February 28, 2021
