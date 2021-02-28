Ferguson, Timothy Michael
Timothy Michael Ferguson, 54, a resident of Greensboro passed away at his residence on Tuesday February 23, 2021 after a period of declining health. He was born in Omaha, NE, the son of Thomas James and Mary Kathleen.
Timothy graduated from High Point Central High School and worked in the furniture industry in many capacities.
He was preceded in death by his mother and his son, Michael Thomas Ferguson.
Timothy is survived by his daughter, Anna Catherine Ferguson and her mother Achille DiSarro-Graham of Greensboro, his father of Greensboro and a brother, Patrick Ferguson (De'Nee) of Maryland.
A service to celebrate Timothy's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday March 6, 2021 at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel conducted by Deacon Jack Yarbrough.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Timothy's memory to AA, 805 Summit Ave. Greensboro, NC 27405.
Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Feb. 28, 2021.