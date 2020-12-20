Harvey, Timothy M.
March 30, 1953 - December 8, 2020
Born in Chadwicks NY, Tim Harvey was a charter member of First Christian Church, Kernersville for over 32 yrs where he taught Sunday School and played guitar in the Praise Team. He was a member of Toast Masters Int'l and a previous member of the Goldwing Road Riders Assoc.
At an early age with no father in his life, Tim was industrious and trapped musk rat to fund his aspirations as well as put himself through college at Mohawk Valley Community College upstate NY. In 1979 Tim moved to Greensboro to embark on his career with Gilbarco, Inc. where he remained employed from 1979 - 2005. While in Greensboro, Tim completed his bachelor's degree in Engineering at NC A&T University. In 2005 he began having traces of Frontotemporal Dementia, mandating his early retirement. In 2007 he began his much anticipated second career as a CTE teacher at Southwest Middle School, where he remained until 2015 when he was officially diagnosed with FTD.
In 1979 Tim met, married and became a family with Denisa L Harvey and her 1 yr old son, Jamie. They were married on July 17 1981. In Aug of 1985 they added a daughter, Andrea to their loving family. In 2002 Tim and Denisa became grandparents to Dashall followed by Alexis and Gabriella.
Throughout his life, Tim was a "breaker of cycles." Together Tim and Denisa began a legacy of family love with a commitment to a strong work ethic that would define his life. He was a successful father determined to teach these values to his children. He was good father to a Career Civil Servant, Jamie and a Doctor of Veterinary, Andrea both of whom he was incredibly proud. He was also a fun loving, dedicated husband to Denisa for 39+ yrs. Denisa would be his caregiver and lovingly held his hand at home as he made his grand entrance on Dec 8th. Tim was also a complete jokester and the consumate clown when you least expected. He loved nothing more than making others laugh.
Tim is preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Smales Harvey and brother David Smales. He is survived by his wife, Denisa Harvey, Son Jamie Harvey (wife Guadalupe), Daughter Dr. Andrea Pennington (husband Chris) and 3 grandchildren, Dashall 18, Alexis 15, Gabriella 13, and granddogs Petie, Mr. Scragglesworth and Olly. Also survied by sisters-in-law Sue Cardwell, Debbie Whitlow, Cindy Stilly brothers-in-law Ralph Hill, Steve Hill, Chris Hill, Kerry Place, Gary Place all of NC. On his mothers side of the family he is survived by his Aunt Connie and Uncle Elmer Smales of Pennsylvania, whom he cherished and Cousins Jean Rim of Delaware, Jed Smales of Pennsylvania and Jim Smales of Arizona.
Timothy Mark Harvey, you were dearly loved and will be hugely missed. Your infectious smile brought laughter to others in a mighty way. We know we will see you again in time, but in the meantime keep your jokes appropriate and be kind to the angels. It is quite possible they have never had a resident like you.
Sentiments may be sent to the family residence at 110 Breakers Dr #537 Myrtle Beach SC 29579. Memorial donations may be made online to First Christian Church of Kernersville at https://give.givingkiosk.com/App/Form/30e0cd1b-4944-4786-ba7c-1603850fdf2f
. A charter boat will take the family out to sea in Murrell's Inlet SC for a memorial and burial at sea on Dec 22,2020.
Grand Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
9020 Hwy 17 Bypass Murrell's Inlet SC 29576
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.