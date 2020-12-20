Menu
Timothy M. Harvey
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Grand Strand Funeral Home and Crematory
9020 Frontage Rd
Murrells Inlet, SC
Harvey, Timothy M.

March 30, 1953 - December 8, 2020

Born in Chadwicks NY, Tim Harvey was a charter member of First Christian Church, Kernersville for over 32 yrs where he taught Sunday School and played guitar in the Praise Team. He was a member of Toast Masters Int'l and a previous member of the Goldwing Road Riders Assoc.

At an early age with no father in his life, Tim was industrious and trapped musk rat to fund his aspirations as well as put himself through college at Mohawk Valley Community College upstate NY. In 1979 Tim moved to Greensboro to embark on his career with Gilbarco, Inc. where he remained employed from 1979 - 2005. While in Greensboro, Tim completed his bachelor's degree in Engineering at NC A&T University. In 2005 he began having traces of Frontotemporal Dementia, mandating his early retirement. In 2007 he began his much anticipated second career as a CTE teacher at Southwest Middle School, where he remained until 2015 when he was officially diagnosed with FTD.

In 1979 Tim met, married and became a family with Denisa L Harvey and her 1 yr old son, Jamie. They were married on July 17 1981. In Aug of 1985 they added a daughter, Andrea to their loving family. In 2002 Tim and Denisa became grandparents to Dashall followed by Alexis and Gabriella.

Throughout his life, Tim was a "breaker of cycles." Together Tim and Denisa began a legacy of family love with a commitment to a strong work ethic that would define his life. He was a successful father determined to teach these values to his children. He was good father to a Career Civil Servant, Jamie and a Doctor of Veterinary, Andrea both of whom he was incredibly proud. He was also a fun loving, dedicated husband to Denisa for 39+ yrs. Denisa would be his caregiver and lovingly held his hand at home as he made his grand entrance on Dec 8th. Tim was also a complete jokester and the consumate clown when you least expected. He loved nothing more than making others laugh.

Tim is preceded in death by his mother, Eleanor Smales Harvey and brother David Smales. He is survived by his wife, Denisa Harvey, Son Jamie Harvey (wife Guadalupe), Daughter Dr. Andrea Pennington (husband Chris) and 3 grandchildren, Dashall 18, Alexis 15, Gabriella 13, and granddogs Petie, Mr. Scragglesworth and Olly. Also survied by sisters-in-law Sue Cardwell, Debbie Whitlow, Cindy Stilly brothers-in-law Ralph Hill, Steve Hill, Chris Hill, Kerry Place, Gary Place all of NC. On his mothers side of the family he is survived by his Aunt Connie and Uncle Elmer Smales of Pennsylvania, whom he cherished and Cousins Jean Rim of Delaware, Jed Smales of Pennsylvania and Jim Smales of Arizona.

Timothy Mark Harvey, you were dearly loved and will be hugely missed. Your infectious smile brought laughter to others in a mighty way. We know we will see you again in time, but in the meantime keep your jokes appropriate and be kind to the angels. It is quite possible they have never had a resident like you.

Sentiments may be sent to the family residence at 110 Breakers Dr #537 Myrtle Beach SC 29579. Memorial donations may be made online to First Christian Church of Kernersville at https://give.givingkiosk.com/App/Form/30e0cd1b-4944-4786-ba7c-1603850fdf2f. A charter boat will take the family out to sea in Murrell's Inlet SC for a memorial and burial at sea on Dec 22,2020.

Grand Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

9020 Hwy 17 Bypass Murrell's Inlet SC 29576
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Dec. 20, 2020.
Remember Mr. Harvey- Can I say it was never a dull moment working with Tim at Southwest Middle School. He was a dedicated teacher to his students, always willing to help his coworkers, and of course- remembering how much he enjoyed making people laugh. Truly blessed to have known Tim. The peace and comfort of God be with you. - Lisa Gidderon
Lisa Gidderon
January 27, 2021
Denisa and family, We wanted to tell you how much we loved Tim and your family. I have so many memories of us playing in the country band Rumor and Ezra and the Christian Cruisers. We both shared a love of music and laughter. Rest in Peace my friend til we meet again. Denisa just know you are in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Mike & Lori
Mike and Lori Price
December 22, 2020
Tim taught me a lot about enjoying my family, my friends, my faith, and my job. Always a joy and truly a person who I will look for in heaven to give him a hug and thank him for his life and influence. Prayers for the family and friends. Scott Oakes
Scott
December 21, 2020
Tim thoroughly enjoyed teaching and you could tell the kids enjoyed him as well. Tim is missed at Southwest Middle School. Denisa, my heart goes out to you and the family. Tim was very blessed to have you by his side.
Karen James
December 21, 2020
Dear Denisa and family you have my deepest sympathy on the loss of your beloved Tim. Please know you all are in my thoughts and prayers and Tim will be missed by all who knew him. He was a joy to be around. Love and prayers to you all
Peggy Merritt
December 20, 2020
Tim was quite a character!! Loved his spirit of life! We always had a great time with Tim and his family! We will continue to lift y´all up in our prayers .He would have loved the boat ride and feeling the ocean breeze!! He will be missed but knowing he is in a better place will ease your grief! Love to you Jamie and Andrea and all those precious grands!! Love Sandy and Tommy
Sandy And Tommy Robertson
December 20, 2020
Tim probably does not remember me I worked at Gilbarco as did my brother Stan Corum and I was married to Carey Morgan. The one thing i remember so well was when Tim did the song Rolling On the River by Tina Turner. It has stayed with me after all this time. R.I.P Tim
Teresa l Morgan
December 20, 2020
I remember the day Tim was hired at Gilbarco and he kept me laughing for the next 14 years as we worked together. He was a vibrant, one of a kind individual and I'm glad I got to be in his life as he began his career. Sending comfort and love to You, Denisa and your family.
Terry Stanfield Gibson
December 20, 2020
I had the opportunity to work with Tim for many years. He was always a joy to be around. He worked hard but also made it fun. What a talent ! You always wanted to be around Tim because he made you laugh.
Don Borzilleri
December 19, 2020
Joanne and I just learned of the passing of Tim. We knew him and his family many years ago and had lost touch with them. We were so sorry to hear of this and have good thoughts of when Jamie and our son played ball together. Please accept our condolences. Bill, Joanne and Family.
Bill Knight
December 19, 2020
