Stovall, Timothy John
May 6, 1959 - June 16, 2021
MADISON – Timothy John Stovall, 62, went to his heavenly home on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at True Gospel Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Manuel officiating. Interment will follow in the Smith Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Sandy Ridge. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday at True Gospel Baptist Church and all other times at the residence.
Mr. Stovall was born on May 6, 1959 in Rockingham County to the late Donnel Stovall and Audrey Ann Shelton Stovall. He was of the Baptist faith and attended True Gospel Baptist Church. He enjoyed his thirty-four year career with UCLS, where he made many friends along the way. Timothy enjoyed fishing, cleaning cars and staying active outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Marcus Dale Stovall; brother, Mark Stovall; paternal grandparents, Morris and Gracie Stovall and maternal grandparents, Noel and Dillie Shelton.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Kay Adkins Stovall; daughters, Robin Natasha Stovall and Angela DeNae Sink (David); grandchildren, Tyler Bolen, Cameron Stovall, Kayleigh Stovall, Sara Martin, David Sink and Hunter Sink; brothers, Steve Stovall (Tilda), Barry Stovall and William Stovall; sisters, Lequita Carter (Bobby), Penny Mabe (J.C.), Patricia Bullins (David) and Melinda Dalton and several special nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Ln., Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030 and/or True Gospel Baptist Church, 4720 NC Hwy 704, Madison, NC 27025.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net
Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.
127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jun. 18, 2021.