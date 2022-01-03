Browning, Tommy



September 27, 1951 - December 24, 2021



Thomas Wiley Browning passed away Friday, December 24th at his home in Greensboro. Tommy was born in Greensboro on September 27th, 1951. Tommy worked for his father in their family construction business and later for the City of Greensboro.



Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Ottia Browning. Tommy is survived by his brother Kenneth Browning (Becky), sister Phyllis Goodman (Robert) and brother Forrest Browning (Michele). Tommy has a large extended family with many nieces, nephews and cousins that will miss him dearly.



Tommy will be laid to rest beside his mother and father at a private burial service with family on January 8th.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Greensboro Christian Church at 3232 Yanceyville St, Greensboro, NC 27405.



Published by Greensboro News & Record on Jan. 3, 2022.