Thomas Wiley Browning passed away Friday, December 24th at his home in Greensboro. Tommy was born in Greensboro on September 27th, 1951. Tommy worked for his father in their family construction business and later for the City of Greensboro.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Ottia Browning. Tommy is survived by his brother Kenneth Browning (Becky), sister Phyllis Goodman (Robert) and brother Forrest Browning (Michele). Tommy has a large extended family with many nieces, nephews and cousins that will miss him dearly.
Tommy will be laid to rest beside his mother and father at a private burial service with family on January 8th.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Greensboro Christian Church at 3232 Yanceyville St, Greensboro, NC 27405.
So sorry to hear that Tommy passed away. He was a good guy. He is missed. Forrest, my condolences for your loss.
Kathie (Boone) Gentry
January 3, 2022
I am heart broken. Tommy has been in my life for 50+ years. I got to say good-bye in Sept when I was visiting NC, and got to bake him a b'day cake for his 70th. This is written through my tears. To his family, thanks for letting me know of his passing and I am hurting with ya'll. I wish you peace. Love to all of you.
Donna Nall-Martin
January 3, 2022
I'm sad to hear of Tommy's passing and my heart goes out to his family. Rest in peace, my friend.